Russian UN Envoy Explains Why UNSC Adoption of US Draft on N Korea 'Premature'

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The UN Security Council lacks time to adopt a resolution on North Korea by next Monday as expected by the United States, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia told reporters on Tuesday.

"The timing of the UN resolution is a bit premature," Nebenzia said. "We wouldn’t be able to adopt it by next Monday, especially given that the Council is out, it will come back on the 9th and Monday will be the 1st working day."

On Monday, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Washington will circulate a draft resolution on North Korea later this week and expect a vote on it to be held on September 11.

Earlier this week, Pyongyang successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on the warhead of an intercontinental ballistic missile, prompting global condemnation.