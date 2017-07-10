Thom Won’t #CancelTelAviv: Radiohead Frontman Flips Off Anti-Israel Protesters

In showing the vocal anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) adherents the bird, the famed musician was heard to mutter, "some f*cking people" four times before launching into the band's song Myxomatosis — a relentless commentary on fear and belief — as catcalling and heckling by Scottish anti-Israel groups continued.

Scheduled to perform in Tel Aviv on July 19, Radiohead has come under pressure from the anti-Israel BDS movement, which seeks to limit Israel's financial clout and concurrently end the country's apartheid-like occupation of Palestinian lands seized in the 1967 Six-Day War.

Yorke, the acknowledged spokesman for the ground-breaking British rock band, has asserted that the performance in Tel Aviv will go on.

In a June interview with Rolling Stone, Yorke articulated his disagreement with the BDS movement, and observed that demands that Radiohead cancel their show in Tel Aviv were "extremely upsetting."

"All of this creates divisive energy," Yorke asserted. "You're not bringing people together. You're not encouraging dialogue or a sense of understanding," he added.

In elaborating his beliefs on the polarizing subject, Yorke added that "The kind of dialogue that they want to engage in is one that's black or white. I have a problem with that."

"It's deeply distressing that [BDS supporters] choose to, rather than engage with us personally, throw sh-t at us in public," he added.

The frontman also took to task those BDS supporters who refute the right of persons to speak at Israeli universities.

"You can't go talk [at]… the one place where you need to be free to express everything you possibly can. You want to tell these people you can't do that?" he said.

"And you think that's gonna help?" York added.