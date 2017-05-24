Register
01:25 GMT +324 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Excavator

    Like a Wrecking Ball: Baltimore Demolishers Knock Down Wrong House (VIDEO)

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Life
    Get short URL
    2182 0 0

    A group of Baltimoreans gathered on Sunday to watch the emergency demolition of a blighted, collapsing row house in Federal Hill. The city government had outsourced the demolition to a local developer -- who proceeded to accidentally knock the building next door down instead.

    The video shows an excavator pulling the blighted building down when the chimney of the neighboring building, which shares a wall with the blighted one, suddenly collapses. The falling chimney causes the entire building to fall in on itself, vanishing in a cloud of rubble in a matter of seconds.

    "Oh sh*t!" commented one observer. "Oh fu*k!" opined another. 

    One of America's oldest cities, Baltimore often demolishes old and dilapidated structures that have fallen into disrepair. For the rowhouse in question, at 212 E. Fort Avenue, neighbors had reported that the exterior wall was on the verge of collapse and there was a significant crack between the rowhouse and its neighbor, a now-abandoned pet shop called the Laundry Mutt, the Baltimore Sun reported.

    A picture shows the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Umit Bektas
    Turkish Authorities Demolish Istanbul Club Targeted in New Year’s Eve Attack

    "If a property presents an imminent danger, Baltimore City will take whatever action is necessary to protect the public, including emergency demolition," said city Housing Department spokesperson Tania Baker in a statement. "Precautions are always taken with adjacent properties, in this case ensuring that it was unoccupied."

    Buildings like 212 are "routinely demolished without incident," Baker added.

    The demolition was performed by Charm City Builders, which specializes in tearing down uninhabited husks and building sturdy new homes in their place. Founder and CEO Tyler Banks said he had no idea why the wrong building collapsed, as he and city inspectors had done a walkthrough of the area just days prior.

    Demolition
    © Flickr/ Steve Johnson
    Shopping Mall Demolished in India With People Trapped Inside

    "I was there until about 2 in the morning, just worried about the whole situation, just wanting to make sure everyone was safe," he said. "I take a lot of pride in the work we do, so for me, the last thing I'd ever want to see is something like this happen."

    The Laundry Mutt had been acquired by another developer, Metropolitan Asset Management. They intended to renovate it into a three-level home, but now it seems that they'll have to rebuild it. "We have no other option," said CEO Joseph Rene.

    Related:

    Latvia Rejects Initiative to Demolish Riga Soviet Liberators Memorial
    Israeli Authorities Demolish House of Palestinian Terrorist in West Bank
    Watch Out! Spectacular Rockfall Demolishes Road
    Europe's Palmyra: How Kosovo's Medieval Culture Was Demolished by Extremists
    The Bigger They Are, The Harder They Fall: Highrise Demolished in China
    Tags:
    demolition, construction, mistake, video, Baltimore City Housing Department, Baltimore, Maryland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    Between You and Me
    Between You and Me
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok