Love is Blind: How FBI Employee Married Daesh Terrorist She Was Investigating

According to CNN, FBI translator Daniela Greene lied to her management, saying that she traveled to Germany to visit her family, and went to Syria where she secretly married Cuspert whom she was supposed to investigate. Moreover, she confessed to him that she was a FBI agent and disclosed to him classified details of her investigation.

Her trip took place in 2014, but the details have been made public only now. The woman had been his wife only for a short period of time and then returned to the US where she served two years in prison on charges of "violating the public trust" and "endangering national security."

Who is Denis Cuspert?

Denis Cuspert was born in 1975 in Berlin, Germany. His mother was German, and his father was a native of Ghana. The father left his family when Cuspert was a child, and Cuspert was brought up by his stepfather, an officer of the US army.

In 1995, Cuspert started the career as a rapper, taking the pseudonym Deso Dogg. According to reports, in 2010, after a car accident, he suffered a clinical death and subsequently converted to Islam.

Soon, Cuspert moved to Egypt, and then to Syria. In 2014, he became a member of the Daesh terrorist group and started actively spreading propaganda videos over the internet.

Cuspert is well known as a German-speaking propagandist and is among particularly dangerous international terrorists.

In October 2015, the US media reported his death. However, some reports say that the terrorist is still alive and continues his activities within the terrorist group.

Daesh Brides

The Daesh terrorist organization is notorious for actively recruiting women from Europe and the United States. Many of them marry terrorists.

Those who manage to escape speak of slavery, which is widely practiced among Daesh militants and applies not only to those women who were taken hostage, but also to those who voluntarily came to Syria from other countries and joined the group.

The most notorious "Daesh bride" case in Russia involved a second-year student of Moscow State University, Varvara Karaulova. In 2015, the young woman was detained in Turkey as she tried to cross the border to Syria.

During the interrogation, Karaulova confessed that she had met a young man from Syria on a social network and fell in love. She converted to Islam and tried to persuade her new friend to marry her in Syria.

After that, Karaulova lost contact with the man, but later other Daesh members contacted her again and suggested that she marry another militant.

At the end of May, the girl disappeared and was put on the international wanted list. In June, she was detained while trying to cross the border in the Turkish city of Kilis. She was brought to Moscow and is now serving her sentence in prison.