Register
16:54 GMT +302 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Muslim women. (File)

    Love is Blind: How FBI Employee Married Daesh Terrorist She Was Investigating

    © AP Photo/ B.K. Bangash
    Life
    Get short URL
    1143 0 0

    A FBI employee went to Syria and married a Daesh terrorist whom she was investigating, CNN reported. The man is one of the most notorious militants of the group, a German national Denis Cuspert who was classified by the US intelligence as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

    According to CNN, FBI translator Daniela Greene lied to her management, saying that she traveled to Germany to visit her family, and went to Syria where she secretly married Cuspert whom she was supposed to investigate. Moreover, she confessed to him that she was a FBI agent and disclosed to him classified details of her investigation.

    Her trip took place in 2014, but the details have been made public only now. The woman had been his wife only for a short period of time and then returned to the US where she served two years in prison on charges of "violating the public trust" and "endangering national security."

    Who is Denis Cuspert?

    Denis Cuspert was born in 1975 in Berlin, Germany. His mother was German, and his father was a native of Ghana. The father left his family when Cuspert was a child, and Cuspert was brought up by his stepfather, an officer of the US army.

    In 1995, Cuspert started the career as a rapper, taking the pseudonym Deso Dogg. According to reports, in 2010, after a car accident, he suffered a clinical death and subsequently converted to Islam.

    Smoke billows following reported air strikes on a rebel-held area in the southern Syrian city of Daraa, on April 4, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Mohamad ABAZEED
    US-Led Coalition Conducts 28 Strikes Against Daesh in Syria, Iraq - Joint Task Force
    Soon, Cuspert moved to Egypt, and then to Syria. In 2014, he became a member of the Daesh terrorist group and started actively spreading propaganda videos over the internet.

    Cuspert is well known as a German-speaking propagandist and is among particularly dangerous international terrorists.

    In October 2015, the US media reported his death. However, some reports say that the terrorist is still alive and continues his activities within the terrorist group.

    Daesh Brides

    The Daesh terrorist organization is notorious for actively recruiting women from Europe and the United States. Many of them marry terrorists.

    Those who manage to escape speak of slavery, which is widely practiced among Daesh militants and applies not only to those women who were taken hostage, but also to those who voluntarily came to Syria from other countries and joined the group.

    People walk along a street as smoke rises near Qayyarah, south of Mosul, Iraq
    © REUTERS/ Ruairidh Villar/Save the Children
    Iraqi Women Start Campaign to Stand Up to Daesh Terrorists in Mosul
    The most notorious "Daesh bride" case in Russia involved a second-year student of Moscow State University, Varvara Karaulova. In 2015, the young woman was detained in Turkey as she tried to cross the border to Syria.

    During the interrogation, Karaulova confessed that she had met a young man from Syria on a social network and fell in love. She converted to Islam and tried to persuade her new friend to marry her in Syria.

    After that, Karaulova lost contact with the man, but later other Daesh members contacted her again and suggested that she marry another militant.

    At the end of May, the girl disappeared and was put on the international wanted list. In June, she was detained while trying to cross the border in the Turkish city of Kilis. She was brought to Moscow and is now serving her sentence in prison.

    Related:

    Wife of Infamous Daesh Terrorist Sets Herself on Fire in Western Mosul
    The Good Daesh Wife: Sex Slaves, Corporal Punishment and Public Executions
    Tags:
    marriage, intelligence, terrorists, Daesh, FBI, United States, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Auto Race Fit for a President: Russian F1 Grand Prix in Sochi
    Auto Race Fit for a President: Formula One Russian Grand Prix in Sochi
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok