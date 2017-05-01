Register
22:44 GMT +301 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Palestinian protesters react to a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during a protest with solidarity hunger strike of Palestinian prisoners in the Israeli jails

    Israel Claims Hundreds of Palestinian Prisoners End Hunger Strike

    © AP Photo/ Majdi Mohammed
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 34 0 0

    Of the estimated 2000 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails who began a hunger strike two weeks ago, a reported 300, according to Israeli state sources, have chosen to resume eating, while the remaining group continues their protest.

    Israeli Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan claimed on Sunday that 300 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails protesting poor conditions and what is widely considered to be an ongoing form of apartheid system by Israel against Palestine, have returned to eating, while the remaining number continues their hunger strike.

    Palestinians wave national flags during a protest
    © AP Photo/ Majdi Mohammed
    Israel Prepares for Mass Unrest as Massive Hunger Strike Enters Day Two

    Palestinian authorities dispute the total number of prisoners participating in the hunger strike, which began on April 16, placing the number above 2000.

    On Sunday, Erdan made a special announcement claiming that 300 of the Palestinian hunger strikers had ended their fast, and asserted that only 920 were continuing the hunger strike.

    Erdan stated that Jerusalem would not accede to or even acknowledge the demands of the hunger strikers.

    "Negotiations are out of the question," he remarked, according to the Times of Israel.

    Speaking to Jerusalem's Army Radio, owned by the Israel Defense Forces, Erdan asserted that 300 hunger strikers have "agreed to take food without having obtained" any of their demands.

    The Israeli Public Minister offered that four special centers within the Israeli prison system were being created to avoid having to transfer to hospitals those prisoners requiring care as a result of their hunger strike.

    The prisoners are said to be on a diet of water and salt, protesting prison conditions and calling for an end to the illegal occupation of Palestinian territory seized by Israel, as well as an end to the oppressive living conditions placed upon Palestinians by Jerusalem.

    Palestine seeks the diplomatic recognition of their sovereign state, following a 2012 UN resolution in which an overwhelming majority of members voted to acknowledge the existence of the country.

    Related:

    Israel Blocks Observers From Entering Gaza to Prevent Abuse Documentation - HRW
    Israel Launches Airstrikes Targeting Gaza Strip
    Qatar Gives $12 Million to Buy Fuel For Gaza
    Tags:
    Prisoner Abuse, prisoner, Prisoner Neglect, oppression, Hunger Strike, hunger strike, "apartheid", apartheid, protest, United Nations, Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Gilad Erdan, Jerusalem, Israel, East Jerusalem, Palestine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Auto Race Fit for a President: Russian F1 Grand Prix in Sochi
    Auto Race Fit for a President: Formula One Russian Grand Prix in Sochi
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok