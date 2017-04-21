Register
19:03 GMT +321 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Burgers

    Meat Eaters Rejoice: Vegetarianism Doesn't Lower Risk of Premature Death

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 3920

    For those who have turned vegetarian in the hopes of living longer, forgoing all the joys of eating fried chicken, roasts and barbecue, a new study has some bad news - vegetarianism is not linked to a reduction in the chances of premature death.

    That's according to researchers from the University of Sydney, Australia who tracked nearly a quarter million adults aged 45 and older for an average of six years.

    In a report published in in the journal Preventive Medicine, there were no significant differences in the likelihood of dying, of any death, between those who followed a complete, semi- (meat once a week or less) or pesco- (fish permitted) vegetarian diet, and regular meat eaters.

    Their report has been described as described as the largest study of healthy aging in the Southern Hemisphere.

    Vegan chicken shop in London.
    © Photo: Temple of Seitan
    Couple Opens London's First Ever Vegan Chicken Shop 'Temple of Seitan'
    Researchers adjusted for other factors such as age, smoking, alcohol consumption, high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, and heart disease.

    Also, vegans were categorized as vegetarians.

    However, there is some good news for veggie-eaters.

    The study found that vegetarians were less likely to smoke, drink excessively, or be overweight or obese. They were also less likely to report having heart disease or cancer at the start of the study.

    Co-author Dr. Seema Mihrshahi, a senior research fellow at the University of Sydney, said:

    "It's important to note that the news is not that bad for vegetarians — they basically have much healthier lifestyle behaviors than non-vegetarians."

    Indeed, earlier studies, including by researchers at the Oxford of University, who published a report in 2013, found that the risk of hospitalization or death from heart disease is 32% lower in vegetarians than people who eat meat and fish.

    Social media reaction the report has been varied with some pointing out that people go vegetarian for lots of reasons, including animal welfare and helping reduce humanity's negative impact on the environment.

    And with vegetarianism becoming an increasingly visible consumer trend in restaurants, cafes and supermarkets in the Western world, while vegetarians may not live any longer, their food habits seem here to stay.

    Related:

    A Staple in Your Genes: Europeans Evolved to Eat Vegetable-Heavy Diets
    Swap Meat: Swedes Ponder Tax on Flesh-Eaters to Help Environment
    We Want Our Money 'Fat-Free': UK Vegan Row Over £5 Note
    Revealed: Europe's 'Vegan Hipster Haven'
    Tags:
    vegetables, healthy lifestyle, vegetarian, diet, heart diesease, meat, research, cancer, science, environment, University of Sydney, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Election
    Elections Under the Gun
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok