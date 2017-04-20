American Skier Falls From Hill in a Most Acrobatic Way (VIDEO)

© Sputnik/ Nina Zotina Snow, Skiing and Bikini Babes: BoogelWoogel Alpine Carnival Rocks Sochi 22

Can you make seven cartwheels in a row while sliding down a mountain at full speed? This young lady can. Magnolia Neu was actually going to ski down the hill but something went wrong.

"You got it! Yeah!" somebody's voice behind the camera cheered the 16-year-old skier on, a moment before she started to fall. While falling, the young woman made as many as seven flips before she finally stopped.

Qualified for the Olympics today…in gymnastics. #downhilldays#stuckit#jerryoftheday#slalomtokyodrift#ballsdeepontheballs#dad// @luke_davenport @kaz.sosnkowski @slalomtokyodrift @jerryoftheday Публикация от ɯɐƃuolıɐ (@magnolia.neu) Апр 14 2017 в 9:03 PDT

Magnolia published a hilarious video of her epic fall on her Instagram account and even accompanied it with a humorous caption. "Qualified for the Olympics today…in gymnastics," the skier joked.

Since it was published on April 15, the video went viral and was shared through social media. Though it looked painful, the woman landed in one piece. "No broken bones," "I'm fine. It was hella fun," she wrote in response to the multiple questions about her current condition.