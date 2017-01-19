Belarusian EMERCOM Video Looks Like Superhero Movie Trailer

The clip, titled “To live one life and save thousands” was published on EMERCOM’s YouTube Channel.

The footage shows rescue workers saving lives: they evacuate people from burning buildings, save others from drowning by pulling them out of the water and administering CPR, pry open automobile wreckage to rescue motorists and passengers and dig through collapsed buildings to save anyone trapped inside.

Internet users were fascinated with the clip. They left many comments expressing their gratitude to the rescuers, such as: “That’s just marvelous. It could have been a trailer of a good superhero movie,” or “Now I want to marry a fireman.”

ERCOM’s YouTube Channel features many other good clips. For example, one was given the darkly humorous name “Drunk swimmers will stay in our memory forever.” The video was shot on a beach. The ERCOM team waits for a drunk man to plunge into the water, then suddenly an orchestra appears playing a dirge. A diver emerges next to the unfortunate drunkard to “present” him with a funeral wreath.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!