Register
09:47 GMT22 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Streaks of light are seen as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards central Israel as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 16, 2021

    Pakistan’s Ex-Foreign Secretary: India's Policy Towards Israel Has Become 'Deferential & Nuanced'

    © REUTERS / AMIR COHEN
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0f/1082905661_0:257:3072:1985_1200x675_80_0_0_76547fd1348596ba6e9909f68857a033.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202105221082957068-pakistans-ex-foreign-secretary-indias-policy-towards-israel-has-become-deferential--nuanced/

    India has traditionally backed the Palestinian cause and a two-state solution, and was the first non-Arab nation to recognise the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) as the legitimate representative of Palestinians.

    Pakistan’s former Foreign Secretary Salman Bashir has taken a critical view of India’s evolving policy position on the question of the Palestinians, observing that New Delhi’s “deferential approach” towards Israel must be seen in the light of the ever-warmer ties between the governments under Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu.

    “India is a sovereign country. As we see it, India has invested a lot in cultivating close relations with Israel. Its deferential approach towards Israel is understandable”, Bashir told Sputnik. The veteran Pakistani diplomat has also served as Pakistan’s former high commissioner to India in the past

    “It is essentially a question, or a choice between expediency or principals”, he reckons, in reference to New Delhi’s conventional support for the Palestinian cause and the two-state solution. However, New Delhi’s ties with Israel have flourished since Prime Minister Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is welcomed by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi upon his arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India, January 14, 2018
    © REUTERS / Adnan Abidi
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is welcomed by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi upon his arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India, January 14, 2018

    Many members of the governing BJP have openly backed Israel in the hostilities between Hamas and Israeli forces, marking a gradual shift in Indian public opinion in favour of Israel. The death of a 30-year-old Indian nurse, Soumya Santosh, in a rocket attack in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon this month also riled up many Indians, with Netanyahu sending his "condolences" to the Indian national's family at a meeting with foreign ambassadors this week.

    Bashir also recognises the difference between India’s policy position on Palestinians under the previous Congress government, as compared to that under the current BJP government.

    “The Modi administration, in its efforts to warm up to Israel, has had little compunction in throwing the Palestinians under the bus. In short, the Indian position, in my view, is more nuanced now reflecting a deliberate recalibration and high degree of pragmatism”, states Bashir.

    “Pakistan's position, on the other hand, has been consistently moral, offering political and diplomatic support for the cause of Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Sharif”, the Pakistani diplomat adds.

    While India under Modi has continued to voice its support for a “two-state solution”, a notable exception was made last year, when New Delhi voted in favour of Israel to deny observer status for the Palestinian human rights organisation Shahed at the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

    India’s statement on the most recent round of violence in the region also reiterated support for a “two-state” solution, while at the same time condemning “indiscriminate rocket firings from Gaza” targeting the civilian population in Israel.

    “The indiscriminate rocket firing from Gaza targeting the civilian population in Israel, which we condemn, and the retaliatory strikes into Gaza have caused immense suffering and resulted in deaths, including women and children”, India’s UN Permanent Representative T.S. Tirumurti said during an open debate at the UNSC on Sunday, also calling upon all sides to maintain the status quo in East Jerusalem.

    Israeli soldiers work at an artillery unit as it fires near the border between Israel and the Gaza strip, on the Israeli side May 17, 2021
    © AP Photo / AMIR COHEN
    Israeli soldiers work at an artillery unit as it fires near the border between Israel and the Gaza strip, on the Israeli side May 17, 2021

    Observers say that India’s energy dependence on members of the 57-nation Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has so far prevented it from espousing a more vocal pro-Israel line on the global stage. Bashir notes that the voice of the people on the Arab street, who strongly support the Palestinian cause, can’t be ignored.

    “The street in the Arab world matters as elsewhere”, he says.

    The former Pakistani diplomat further reckons that the Abraham Accords, which marked the establishing of formal diplomatic ties between the UAE and Israel last year, will not “endure” and can’t be built at the expense of “dispossessed Palestinians”.

    “The Abraham Accords are essentially political. A new Arab-Israeli dispensation was on the cards. But for all this to succeed, the people have to be carried along”, he remarked.

    The comments by Bashir come against the backdrop of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas after 11 days of fighting, which saw the two sides launch air raids and rocket attacks against each other.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Video: Streets in Gaza Filled With People Celebrating Ceasefire Between Israel, Hamas
    Hamas Warns Israel They Will Keep 'Hands on the Trigger' Despite Ceasefire
    Israel Will Respond Strongly to Any Further Rocket Attacks From Gaza, Netanyahu Warns
    Tags:
    India, Pakistan, Palestine, Israel, Hamas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Palestinians hug each other after returning to their destroyed houses following the Israel-Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.
    How Gazans Reacted to Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse