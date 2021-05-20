Biden Still Standing By as Israel Drops US-Built Bombs on Gaza

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Basem Naim, former Health Minister of Gaza and head of the Hamas International Relations Office, to discuss the latest casualties in the Israeli siege of Gaza, their conditions for a ceasefire and its current prospects, and corporate media's tendency to ‘adopt the Israeli narrative.’

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Daryle Lamont Jenkins, Founder & Executive Director of One People's Project to discuss the shrinking prospects of a January 6 Commission passing the Senate, Republican leader Mitch McConnell’s opposition to the plan, and the aftermath of the right-wing riot in the Capitol building earlier this year.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Albert Saint Jean, grassroots organizer, freelance writer, and contributor to Haiti Liberte, to discuss why thousands of Haitians are once again taking to the streets in Port-Au-Prince and across the country, as well as the role of the US government in propping up the widely-loathed neoliberal regime in Haiti and beyond.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies, to discuss the need for alternative media as corporate media fails to convert the breadth of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli siege, the links between the violence in Palestine and the repression of popular forces in Colombia, and the move by the Biden administration to remove sanctions against the Nordstream 2 pipeline.

