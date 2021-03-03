Register
07:15 GMT03 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A delegation of the Indian Army, right, marches to meet the delegation of the Chinese army, left, at a Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control at Bumla, Indo-China Border, 30 October 2006

    Ceasefire with Pakistan Gives India a Break to Restructure Forces Amid China Tensions, Analyst Says

    © AP Photo / MUSTAFA QURAISHI
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107706/27/1077062765_0:118:3220:1930_1200x675_80_0_0_ec73892e65983f9295c840c19e2dce3f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202103031082239876-ceasefire-with-pakistan-gives-india-a-break-to-restructure-forces-amid-china-tensions-analyst-says/

    Last week, India and Pakistan issued a joint statement to strictly observe all agreements on the ceasefire along the Line of Control and other sectors, and to address “each other’s core issues and concerns”. The sudden announcement was their first joint statement in over eight years.

    India and Pakistan surprised their own citizens and experts last week when they initiated a conversation which had been stalled since 2016 after a series of terrorist attacks on military camps in Kashmir.

    The sudden announcement, backed by some backdoor talks between the high level officials of the two countries, has come after a series of positive vibes sent out by Pakistan armed forces chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan of late towards arch-rival India.

    Khalid Shah, a Srinagar-based Associate Fellow at Observer Research Foundation, who tracks the Kashmir conflict and the region, has spoken in an interview with Sputnik about the announcement made by the two nuclear-powered nations and its impact on Kashmir.

    Sputnik: What could be the reasons behind the sudden announcement of the strict implementation of the 2003 ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan? Is the threat of a two-front war also a reason for this? 

    Khalid Shah:  I think the two-front war scenario has definitely been factored in to announce the ceasefire. India, it seems, is easing out tensions on both the eastern and the western borders to make sure a conflict doesn’t break out. More so, India is reorganising its military posture and moving strike forces that were facing Pakistan to the western front. It provides much-needed time for India to restructure and modernise its defence forces.

    Sputnik: We have seen some reactions from terrorist groups as well as organisations involved in demanding the separation of Kashmir in a peaceful manner. Can we assume that Pakistan will not be involved in supporting these groups anymore?

    Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to The Associated Press, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, March 16, 2020
    © AP Photo / B.K. Bangash
    ‘Sense Will Prevail’: Imran Khan Prepares to Settle Kashmir Dispute and Defuse Sino-US Tensions
    Khalid Shah: Pakistan will never give up its support for militant and separatist groups operating in Jammu and Kashmir. Support for these groups is a long-term strategy of the Pakistan army and that is not going away soon. But at a tactical level it can make these groups go into hiding or stop conducting the attacks in Kashmir. This tactical shift can be reversed at any time.

    Sputnik: Can we see a top leadership dialogue on the Kashmir issue in the near future? Can Narendra Modi and Imran Khan resume from where Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Gen Musharraf had left?

    Khalid Shah: I do not see a political-level engagement on Kashmir or any other Indo-Pak issue on the horizon. It will take a lot of confidence building for the two prime ministers to sit at the table.

    Sputnik: A lot of terrorist groups have come into being in Kashmir in recent years. How are these groups sustained and do you think a shortage of funding will cripple them?

    Khalid Shah: I think with the support of Pakistan these groups continue to flourish. If funding is cut off, there is a possibility that low level militancy, driven and supported locally, will continue in Kashmir.

    Sputnik: Will development works including availability of job opportunities make some difference in violence in the region?

    Khalid Shah: Frankly, I am a pessimist when it comes to development as a solution to violence. We have seen a huge number of militant recruits from Kashmir coming from well off families. Development at best creates a positive environment for politics to succeed but it doesn’t necessarily to end violence or political conflicts. Too much attention is being given to development as a solution. There is the need to address the root cause of the conflict, and that certainly is not poverty or a lack of development.

    Sputnik: The Imran Khan government has been facing pressure from China to make peace with India in a bid to secure CPEC, as reported by the media several occasions. What is the role of China in Kashmir and do Kashmir politicians/groups accept the idea of intervention by Beijing?

    Khalid Shah: China is a third party to the Kashmir dispute. China won’t seek intervention in Kashmir but would rather like to join the table as a third party or play its card through Pakistan. Beijing, unlike Washington, is more relevant to Kashmir, particularly because of CPEC and other Chinese interests in the region. My sense is that Beijing will continue to support Pakistan’s effort for as long as it suits China’s interests in the region.

     

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    As Pakistanis Rally for Solidarity With Kashmir, Imran Khan Passes the Buck to India
    India Invites European Countries to Invest in Kashmir as Security Environment Changes
    India, Pakistan Agree to Stop Cross-Border Fire in Kashmir After 2 Record Years of Violations
    Tags:
    Xi Jinping, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Imran Khan, Narendra Modi, development, Terrorism, Sputnik Radio, Sputnik, border clashes, border, Ladakh region, Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir, Pakistan, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Reality Confirmed
    Reality Confirmed
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse