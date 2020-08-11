Register
17:25 GMT11 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Nooses and a Lebanese flag are placed on a statue on Martyrs' monument, before a protest following the blast in Beirut, Lebanon, August 10, 2020

    Protests in Lebanon Will Continue Unless New Gov't Will be Independent of Old Elites, Analysts Say

    © REUTERS / ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0a/1080122466_0:98:3072:1826_1200x675_80_0_0_6c682b7d135a3868a4ae3f3760901e51.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202008111080136841-protests-in-lebanon-will-continue-unless-new-govt-will-be-independent-of-old-elites-analysts-say/

    Lebanon's government stepped down on Monday night in the aftermath of a deadly blast that shattered the country's capital on 4 August and claimed the lives of more than 200 people. International observers have discussed whether the Diab cabinet’s resignation will help fix the situation and what forces could take the reins.

    The tragedy reignited nationwide anti-government protests, with demonstrators storming Lebanon’s Foreign, Economy, and Environment Ministries and pelting police officers with stones last week.

    According to the outgoing Lebanese cabinet, the explosion was the result of the detonation of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate which had been stored in Beirut's port since 2014 without appropriate safety measures.

    'A Caretaker Government of Independent Technocrats'

    Addressing the nation on Monday, outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab lambasted Lebanon's governing political elites for creating "an apparatus of corruption bigger than the state". The prime minister characterises the deadly blast as the "earthquake that rocked the country" already hit by a protracted economic crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.

    "I think that the resignation of the Lebanese government will not change much the scale of the protests, they will continue and even become worse", deems Dr Michael Barak, a researcher at the Moshe Dayan Centre for Middle Eastern and African Studies.

    According to him, a substantial decline in the scale of the protests mostly depends on who will take the reins of the new government, insisting that "they must be politicians who are not identified with corruption".

    Dr Barak believes that the main problem is Hezbollah's control of Lebanon's national institutions: "If Hezbollah will not be in the next government I think it will be easier for the international community to support the Lebanese's economy, otherwise, we will be a witness again and again to more protests and more rounds of resignations and nominations of governments", he presumes.

    Lebanon's attempts to establish a new cabinet will take a long time, despite French President Emmanuel Macron's calls to establish a “new political order” in the country by 1 September, the researcher foresees: "If [we] are looking back in time, a similar situation happened in 2018-2019 when it took almost eight months to establish a government", he recollects.

    The country's best chance now is to have a caretaker government of independent technocrats, presumes Yannis Koutsomitis, a political and economic analyst. These independent caretakers could carry out the much anticipated reforms in exchange for a financial support programme by the IMF, the World Bank and the international donors in order to get the economy back on track, he deems.

    Earlier, the Diab government's talks with the IMF over economic aid to the country stalled over the parties' inability to reach a compromise on the economic measures proposed by the international entity.

    Protesters throw back tear gas canisters towards riot policemen during an anti-government protest, in the aftermath of last Tuesday's massive explosion which devastated Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020
    © REUTERS / Bilal Hussein
    Protesters throw back tear gas canisters towards riot policemen during an anti-government protest, in the aftermath of last Tuesday's massive explosion which devastated Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020

    Hariri's Potential Return & Unity Gov't

    Meanwhile, speculations are floating that the 14 March Alliance, the political bloc of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri who was forced to resign in October 2019 amid nationwide demonstrations, may now become stronger.

    Hariri's potential return or the formation of a national unity government would not represent real change, opines Sam Heller, a Beirut-based analyst and adviser to the International Crisis Group.

    "That type of government would just be a perpetuation and reproduction of the incumbent system", he observes. "It doesn't seem like this sort of manoeuvre would satisfy either an angry public or international donors who have lost patience with Lebanon's politicians".

    According to the Beirut-based analyst, real political change may be possible "through parliamentary elections held under a new, less incumbent-friendly electoral law". However, that would take time and political will of the country's establishment to risk some of their prerogatives, he emphasises.

    "If the ruling old politician guards are asked by the international community to form a united government and take part in it, we are back to square one with the same corrupted people", agrees Elijah J. Magnier, a senior political risk analyst with over 35 years of experience of covering Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

    He believes that the resignation of the Diab government is only worsening the situation: "The new government will be decided by the old guards, the same politicians who elected PM Hassan Diab and who will elect a new one", Magnier highlights. "It is not going to be an easy task, and there is a huge mistrust among all political leaders".

    French President Emmanuel Macron adjusts his protective mask as he visits the Gemmayzeh neighbourhood which has suffered extensive damage due to a massive explosion in the Lebanese capital, on August, 6. 2020.
    © AFP 2020 /
    French President Emmanuel Macron adjusts his protective mask as he visits the Gemmayzeh neighbourhood which has suffered extensive damage due to a massive explosion in the Lebanese capital, on August, 6. 2020.

    US & France May be Interested in Re-Installing Old Elites

    "It seems that the US and France are pushing to re-appoint a government that looks like the one before the 17 October revolution, meaning the old elite that ruled the country under the patronage of the US might be coming back", suggests Marwa Osman, a Beirut-based journalist and political commentator.

    She observes that the Diab cabinet's resignation "had nothing to do with the protests and everything to do with the international signaling that aid will not be given to this government". According to the political commentator, the outgoing government "was the first ever non-elite" cabinet and had high hopes for fighting corruption.

    However, the US threw sand in its gears, signalling that touching the governing class, especially those who manage the financial system in Lebanon, is not allowed, Osman remarks.

    "Go back to the red lines drawn by US Ambassador Dorothy Shea around Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh not allowing anyone to touch him despite the fact that he engineered the scheme that stole the people's money", the journalist recollects.

    In May 2020, Ambassador Shea threw her weight behind Riad Salameh after the latter was subjected to criticism by Prime Minister Diab over his handling of the crisis engulfing the economy. Shea said that the US had worked with Salameh for years and warned that "if the international financial community does not have confidence, however, in the leadership of your government's top financial institutions, then I think you are not going to see the inflows of investment".

    Whatever plans are being harboured by US and French policy makers, the Lebanese people are growing increasingly disenchanted with the country's authorities, the observers warn.

    The situation in Lebanon is headed toward complete chaos and utter deadlock, Osman foresees.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump Calls for Transparent Investigation Into Beirut Blast, Offers to Help Lebanon With Probe
    Trump Says US Will Send Additional Aid to Lebanon
    Leaders of Lebanon Received Warnings on Dangerous Explosives at Beirut's Port in July, Report Says
    Tags:
    explosion, Beirut, economic crisis, coronavirus, COVID-19, International Monetary Fund, Middle East, France, United States, Lebanon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To Moscow With Love: Tourists Visiting the USSR and Modern-Day Russia
    To Moscow With Love: Tourists Visiting the USSR and Modern-Day Russia
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse