Register
20:02 GMT +325 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Anti-government protesters shout slogans in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Tens of thousands of Lebanese protesters of all ages gathered Sunday in major cities and towns nationwide, with each hour bringing hundreds more people to the streets for the largest anti-government protests yet in four days of demonstrations. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

    Lebanese Protest Unlikely to Turn Into Civil War Unless External Forces Derail It – Mid-East Expert

    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    121
    Subscribe

    The Lebanese unrest that has engulfed the country since 17 October has been raging primarily amongst the ranks of the disadvantaged, says Middle East expert Ghassan Kadi, explaining the reasons behind the so-called Tax Intifada.

    The Lebanese mass street protests also dubbed the Tax Intifada and the Whatsapp Revolution have quickly morphed into an anti-government movement: on Friday, demonstrators rejected President Michel Aoun's call for dialogue and urged him to step down.

    The turmoil erupted on 17 October over new taxes included in the draft 2020 state budget aimed at reducing the deficit and boosting revenues. In particular, the government proposed introducing a $6 monthly tax on online calls via Whatsapp and other messengers. The public discontent also coincided with a series of wildfires which broke out on 13 October and quickly spread over large areas of Lebanon's forests.

    Tens of thousands took to the streets in various regions of Lebanon, prompting the government to revoke the proposed bill as the protests turned violent.

    On 20 October, Prime Minister Saad Hariri presented a package of economic reforms to calm the situation down and resolve the crisis. However, the protesters rejected concessions and blocked key roads in response.

    On Thursday, Lebanese President Michel Aoun addressed the nation signalling his readiness to meet with protesters' representatives, but again the government proposal fell on deaf ears.

    'People are No Longer Asking for Minor Reforms'


    Ghassan Kadi, a Middle Eastern expert, blogger and political analyst of Syrian descent, explains that "unlike previous Lebanese street protests which were politically or ideologically driven, these are protests of angry and hungry people".

    According to him, Prime Minister Hariri and President Aoun failed to smooth things out because their concessions "came too late and offered too little".

    "People are no longer simply asking for minor reforms; they are asking for corrupt politicians to be held accountable, for their foreign account funds to be repatriated, for their property to be confiscated and [for them] to face court", Kadi elaborates. "Ironically, the Lebanese Parliament has passed a bill to establish a 'national anti-corruption council' two months ago. President Aoun refused to ratify it and sent it back to Parliament for amendments. Now, in light of the protests, he is calling for the establishment of a council to fight corruption".

    The analyst highlights that Lebanon is a country "rich in many resources, many rivers and untapped natural gas to name a few," while its "human resources have been the backbone of development of the Gulf region" – and yet, Lebanese youths cannot find local jobs.

    The Middle East expert lamented the fact that "successive governments [in Beirut] have not been willing and able to rebuild the infrastructure, destroyed during the 1975-1989 civil war".

    "There are shortages of water, power, employment opportunities, all the while politicians are filling their coffers with corruption money and hiding it in secret Swiss bank accounts", he underscores.

    The political analyst notes that foreign minister Gibran Bassil, Aoun's son-in-law, has become the main target of the demonstrators who accuse him of corruption.

    "Aoun, a former army chief, embarked on a career of reform and used the slogan 'reform and change' for his political party", the political analyst recalls. "Perhaps he was genuine, but by the time he came to power in 2016, he was already in his eighties and unhealthy. He informally passed on the reigns of governance to his son-in-law Gibran Bassil, who proved to be highly corrupt and inept. He is believed to have stolen billions of dollars and lavished himself and family with costly holidays under the guise of official trips".

    An anti-government protester adds to a makeshift barricade blocking a highway that links to north Lebanon in east Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
    © REUTERS / Hussein Malla
    An anti-government protester adds to a makeshift barricade blocking a highway that links to north Lebanon in east Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019

    'External Players May Capitalise on the Protests'

    The protests have engulfed both the south and the north of the country, bringing together Muslims, Christians and the Druze. And still, the question arises as to whether any external players are fanning the rage.

    According to Kadi, "thus far, the protests look spontaneous and without direct and obvious external interference".

    Still, judging from the eagerness with which international mainstream media jumped at covering the protests and their support for the uprising, there is a chance that "some meddlers [are] trying to capitalise on the phenomenon", the Middle East expert opines.

    Kadi refers to the timing of the unrest and Aoun's longstanding ties with Hezbollah, an Islamic militant organisation that took an active part in the 8-year civil war in Syria.

    "Given Hezbollah's recent victory in Syria, I would not be surprised if the protests would eventually be used as a weapon to weaken the current strong political position of Lebanon", he highlights.

    In a 19 October televised speech, Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah openly condemned new taxes and at the same time made it clear that he did not want the government to resign. His statement prompted criticism from some of the demonstrators.

    "Nasrallah has recently endorsed the protests, but in the eyes of many, his words are also seen to come from the too-little-too-late basket", Kadi says, adding that some forces could jump at the opportunity to sway public opinion against the militant group "for giving its political ally Aoun cover".

    Still, he believes that the uprising won't turn into yet another civil war in the region, especially given the fact that the Lebanese army is monitoring the situation and "keeping elements of chaos out".

    "Unless the uprising changes course, unless meddlers can derail it, I cannot see how this can morph into a civil war akin to that of 1975. If anything, thus far, the protests look like the revolution Lebanon needs to have; one that is peaceful and demands reform", the political analyst underscores.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    ‘What We’ve Been Dreaming of’: Half-Hearted Gov Concessions Unite Lebanese Protesters Across Creeds
    Lebanese President Ready to Meet With Protesters' Representatives to Discuss Their Demands
    From Lebanon to Chile, Social Movement Fight For Change
    Tags:
    corruption, economy, taxes, protests, Hezbollah, Syria, Lebanon, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Italian actress Martina Stella on the red carpet during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    Beauty and Provocation Italian Style: The Red Carpet Look From the Rome Film Festival
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse