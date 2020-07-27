Register
17:56 GMT27 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Gold Bullion

    Super Bullish: Why Gold and Silver Will Keep Making New Higher Highs for Years to Come

    © CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107564/03/1075640356_0:0:1920:1080_1200x675_80_0_0_1c6880485cd400170aaf4b72cddda91a.jpg.webp
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202007271079995316-super-bullish-why-gold-and-silver-will-keep-making-new-higher-highs-for-years-to-come-/

    People should prepare for a golden decade, with the yellow metal continuing its steep rise presumably up to $4,800 by the end of the 2020s, precious metal experts observe, outlining the reasons behind the hunger for bullion.

    Gold hit $1,944 per troy ounce on Monday, beating its 2011 record of $1,921, while silver is also rallying, having reached $24.21 per ounce. While the precious metals keep gaining steam, the dollar index has plummeted to a two-year low against a basket of six major competitors, i.e. the euro, Japanese yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona, and Swiss franc.

    Gold May Reach $4,800 by End of This Decade

    "I think gold is in a very well-established boom-market, it is now hitting a new all-time high in a last remaining currency, which is the US dollar; so, before it made all-time highs in every other currency, like the euro, the British pound, the Swiss franc and so on", says Ronald-Peter Stoeferle, managing partner and fund manager at Incrementum AG, based in the Principality of Liechtenstein.

    But that's only half the story, as the yellow metal is outperforming the stock market, the bond market, and mining stocks have confirmed the uptrend, according to Stoeferle.

    This rally is unlikely to end anytime soon, the fund manager believes, predicting that gold's next target will be $2,300 per troy ounce and then $4,800 at the end of this decade.

    "We really expect a golden decade ahead and I think that inflation or rather stagflation is a scenario that investors should prepare for", Stoeferle asserts.

    Gold and silver are now both "in a secular bull market", and their prices will only keep making "new higher highs for years to come", admits David Gibson, managing director of GoldVu, insisting that no monetary stimulus will be able to reverse the ongoing trend. Quite the contrary, the government's monetary measures will only support gold's rise, according to him.

    What are the Reasons Behind Gold & Silver's Rally?

    The expert outlines a combination of factors that has strongly driven the demand for gold and silver.

    First, since the COVID-19 lockdowns, major governments, both in the West and East, have embarked on a money printing spree to ensure that banks, corporations, small businesses, and individuals receive some financial relief for the economic impact of the closures.

    "Following the creation of all that new money, government debt levels and central bank balance sheets have exploded higher", he explains.

    To illustrate his point, the precious metals specialist notes that the US Federal Reserve has seen its balance sheet rise from $3.7 trillion in March 2020 to in excess of $7 trillion in July 2020. As a result, the US National Debt currently mounted to $26.5 trillion from $23.4 trillion at the end of February 2020.

    Second, economies around the world have suffered substantial damage:

    ·         many corporations, small businesses, and self-employed declaring bankruptcy;

    ·         those who survived the perfect storm have had to substantially slim down their business plans;

    ·         tens of millions lost their jobs or are temporarily laid off, with great uncertainty surrounding their future employment.

    Third, the demand for both gold and silver surged at a time when many gold and silver mines had to close, as well as many major gold and silver refineries, causing serious disruption to the supply chain at the very time when demand was going through the roof.

    "Money printing and poor economic outlooks traditionally cause investors to move into gold as it has a great historical track record of preserving purchasing power in the face of currency debasement", Gibson highlights.

    Precious Metals are Antidotes to the Crumbling System

    However, the reasons are not limited to economic shortfalls, it appears to be a systemic crisis, opines Claudio Grass, Mises Institute ambassador and an independent precious metals adviser based out of Switzerland.

    He regards the coronavirus pandemic as a vehicle used by the political establishment in the West to push ahead with a "great reset" as proclaimed by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

    "It is not Corona but politics that has set itself the goal of driving the old system to the ground and creating a new CO2-free, green utopia", Grass suggests.

    He refers to "green" plans rolled out by left-leaning politicians and economists both in the US and EU which sees de-industrialisation and an irreversible shift to renewables.

    "Those who buy gold and silver have understood this and are securing themselves against the inescapable crash of the existing global financial and monetary system based on the US dollar and the private economy", he presumes. "We know that central banks have manipulated and completely distorted the markets, but everything comes to an end - everything is operating in cycles".

    Although short-term corrections in the price of gold and silver are possible, as always, the precious metals adviser admits that he is "super bullish for physical gold and silver", "especially when stored outside the banking system in a safe jurisdiction with a culture that protects private property, such as Switzerland and Liechtenstein".

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Bye Dollar, Buy Gold? US Political Instability Sways Investors Toward Precious Metal, Analyst Says
    Gold Price Exceeds Historical Maximum of $1,911.6 per Ounce, Market Data Shows
    Gold Hits Record High as US-China Tensions Rise Amid Global COVID-19 Case Spike
    Tags:
    economic recession, silver, coronavirus, COVID-19, US dollar, gold, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    First-Place Foolishness
    First-Place Foolishness
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse