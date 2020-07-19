Register
20:14 GMT19 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden gestures with his fist towards his head as he says he has not been tested for coronavirus because he has had no symptoms as my mother would say, knock on wood while answering questions from reporters during a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., June 30, 2020.

    Finance Experts: Biden Plan Written by Economic Illiterates, Calls for Decarbonising at All Costs

    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    211
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107976/28/1079762879_0:145:2770:1704_1200x675_80_0_0_5faa073008e66adf3aca1138eb13af62.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202007191079931514-finance-experts-biden-plan-written-by-economic-illiterates-calls-for-decarbonising-at-all-costs/

    Besides having certain gaps, Joe Biden's new "green" plan may deal a heavy blow to the US economy by stepping up spending, damaging vital industries and slapping taxes on businesses and the rich, some finance experts say.

    The presumptive US Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, has rolled out a new $2 trillion green energy jobs and infrastructure plan that seeks to set the US economy "on an irreversible course to meet the ambitious climate progress" in the coming four years and achieve a carbon pollution-free and sustainable power sector by 2035.

    "When Donald Trump thinks about climate change, the only word he can muster is 'hoax," Biden said while unveiling his new strategy on Tuesday, "When I think about climate change, the word I think of is 'jobs.'"

    Biden's Strategy Driven by Climate Fearmongering

    The newly-unveiled green energy plan marks an update from Biden's initial $1.7 trillion strategy and appears to embrace some of the climate policy ideas of the so-called Green New Deal propagated by some progressive Democrats. Earlier, Biden and former political rival Bernie Sanders kicked off a joint 'Unity Task Force' co-chaired by Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

    The plan envisages a dramatic transition to "a modern, sustainable Infrastructure and an equitable clean energy future" built on renewable energy sources and promises to create millions of industrial and union jobs to accomplish the task. "Our ideas are not 'pie in the sky'", Biden said.

    "Biden’s plan dovetails into the agenda of the usual climate fearmongers who have hijacked the debate for too long, terrorised and defunded real scientists into silence and oblivion, and are diverting vast amounts of public money through uncontrolled charities and unhinged international organisations, to fund an ideological agenda", claims Fabien Chalandon, a French private investor, banker and writer. "This in return allows a vast diversion of resources which needs to be reined in".

    According to the Paris-based investor, "decarbonising at all costs is a fantasy" because the planet has been experiencing temperature variations over the past tens of thousands of years and linking this process solely to human activities does not, to some, make sense. This does not mean that one has to abandon ecological policies, Chalandon highlights.

    "The 'plan' proposed in Biden's name confirms that he and his team are all economically illiterate", opines Charles Ortel, a Wall Street financial analyst, investor and investigative journalist.

    According to the financial analyst, the keys to prosperity include serving customers with useful products and services, spending less money than you earn and investing wisely: "These are simple tasks performed worldwide by people who enjoy working", Ortel emphasises.

    "During Joe Biden's long political career, government spending and borrowing have soared", he says. "Yet, Americans can point to very few true benefits of this reckless course. The Biden plan offers public sector unions, and badly run bureaucracies more financial rope to hang America's credit standing. Those who may gain are entrenched cronies who hope to win off-market government contracts, escape prosecution for decades of corruption, or both".

    The prices of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US oil benchmark, and Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, hit record lows not seen since April 2009 on Tuesday.
    © Sputnik / Boris Babanov
    The prices of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US oil benchmark, and Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, hit record lows not seen since April 2009 on Tuesday.

    Biden's Plan Would Demolish US Vital Energy Sector

    In addition to this, an immediate shift to renewables does not make sense, in the eyes of some American businesses, given relatively cheap oil, remarks Ortel.

    "Many green projects, in theory, made sense in 2007, when oil traded around $120 per barrel", the Wall Street analyst stresses. "Now, with oil around $40 per barrel, financially astute investors will never deploy capital for projects that replace oil with other substitutes. It is dupes with little experience and less common sense who get behind these projects, as Obama and Biden did in 2009 when they wasted almost $1 trillion on green "shovel ready jobs" that proved to be imaginary".

    Yoking the US to the Paris Climate accords and demolishing the country's vast and profitable energy sector starting in January 2021 "are foolish policies that will repel voters in November", Ortel believes.

    Chalandon suggests that the Biden plan fails to address regional and national power grid interconnection, as well as available back-up options for renewables.

    "The national grid still has a role, albeit reduced, but remains in the US antiquated, with limited interconnections", the investor notes.

    Nor does the ex-vice president's team "mention the all-important heating energy business model, as if the US was a tropical or ever sunny country", according to Chalandon.

    Commenting on Biden's 'green' strategy, American author and energy expert Robert Bryce noted in an op-ed for Forbes that though parts of the energy plan are "sensible", California has been struggling to carry out a similar strategy for years.

    The imposition of this plan by Sacramento coincided with a steep rise in electricity prices for Californians: between 2011 and 2017 they rose five times faster than the rest of the US. On the other hand, Biden's plan to deploy millions of solar panels and tens of thousands of wind turbines may face strong opposition by some citizens and landowners, as has happened with similar 'green' projects in the Democratic states of California and Vermont.

    The nation's big electric utility companies will likely fail to meet the objectives of Biden's ambitious "zero-emissions-by 2035" plan, as many currently pledge to reach this goal either by 2040 or 2050, according to E&E News.

    In this handout photograph provided by Sunrun, real estate experts install solar panels on a home in Las Vegas.
    © AP Photo / John Harrington
    In this handout photograph provided by Sunrun, real estate experts install solar panels on a home in Las Vegas.

    'It's a Bad Idea to Raise Taxes on US Businesses & Rich'

    Yet another bone of contention for those in the existing finance and investment community is the project's funding: according to the Biden campaign, the ambitious strategy would be paid for with a combination of stimulus packages and increased taxes on corporations and the wealthy.

    "Soaking the wealthy with punitive tax rates is precisely the wrong prescription", claims Ortel. "Only a government would persecute its most prolific customers – the wealthy – who can remove capital and shift jobs from America. The Sanders-AOC-Biden plan might prove popular in faculty lounges should schools and universities reopen and will be extolled by talking heads in corporate-owned globalist media. But as President Trump patiently explained from the Rose Garden this week, these proposals are stunningly stupid".

    Biden earlier made it clear that he would roll back most of Trump’s multi-trillion-dollar tax cuts. Speaking to wealthy donors in late June, the presumptive Democratic nominee said: “I’m going to get rid of the bulk of Trump’s $2 trillion tax cut, and a lot of you may not like that, but I’m going to close loopholes like capital gains and stepped up basis.”

    According to Tax Policy Centre analysis, Biden is seeking to raise taxes by nearly $4 trillion over the next decade. Half of the money would be gained through raising taxes on households with incomes above $400,000 and the other half by increasing business taxes from 21% to 28%. Commenting on the former vice president's plan, media executive Steve Forbes stated in a July op-ed that by targeting businesses and the “rich,” the Biden plan would damage "capital creation and the kind of investment that creates jobs and raises personal incomes". Biden's massive spending schemes are likely to hit "all Americans with nosebleed taxes", he suggested, warning that a victory for Joe Biden "would spell big trouble for the economy".

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Pence Urges Voters to ‘Make America Great Again, Again’, Calls Biden a Trojan Horse for Socialism
    'Fact'? Biden Starts Playing Russia Card, Claiming 'Russians Still Engaged' in Election Interference
    Joe Biden Campaign ‘Pretty Far' From Meeting Black Lives Matter Movement’s Concerns, Activist Says
    Tags:
    electricity, renewable energy, US economy, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    40th Anniversary of 1980 Summer Olympics in USSR
    Sinking Ship Shakeup
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse