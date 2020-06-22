Register
17:10 GMT22 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian flag

    India Might Seek More Defence Supplies From Russia Amid Border Stand-Off With China, Professor Says

    © CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106985/91/1069859116_0:308:6016:3692_1200x675_80_0_0_2fcc683b1b1e541db3117e9f3aa40e3b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202006221079688543-india-might-seek-more-defence-supplies-from-russia-amid-border-stand-off-with-china-professor-says/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): A week after a violent face-off, which left at least 20 soldiers dead, India’s Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar will be joining his counterparts from Beijing and Moscow for a trilateral conference on Tuesday.

    The foreign ministers of Russia, India and China are meeting for a special session to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Second World War over Nazism and the creation of the United Nations.

    In the trilateral meeting, the three ministers are expected to discuss the current situation with the coronavirus pandemic and the challenges of global security, financial stability and cooperation.

    But with border tensions between India and China, speculation is running high around Russia’s role as a possible peacemaker. Following the June 15 incident which killed 20 Indian soldiers, Russia is believed to have reached out to both the sides to resolve the border row through talks.

    Sanjay Kumar Pandey, Professor at Centre for Russian and Central Asian Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, says formally there will be no talks on the border issues but there is a chance privately Russia might ask both India and China to engage and resolve.

    He recalls: “During the Doklam crisis also, Russia did not come out with any statement supporting any of the parties, but privately we got to know that perhaps Russia was egging on China to engage with India diplomatically and diffuse the situation. Russia might do something similar this time also, asking both the parties to formally resolve it but privately it might talk to both”.

    Currently, India’s Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh is in Moscow on a three-day visit to participate in the Victory Day parade on 24 June. Indian defence ministry sources have revealed that India is considering urging Russia to ramp up the delivery of its S-400 air defence missile systems.

    Pandey says: “I have a feeling, the supply of S-400 might be expeditious and maybe bilaterally, India might be asking for some more defence supplies. All these are possibilities. This can only happen in bilateral meeting and not in the presence of Chinese diplomats. Since defence minister is there, there might be some talk about more armaments. Privately, Russia then might ask China to diffuse tensions with India”.

    Amid the ongoing border stand-off, the Indian Air Force has also agreed to purchase 33 fighter jets (21 MiG-29s and 12 Su-30MKIs) from Russia under an emergency clause.

    Tensions between India and China have escalated following violent face-off between the troops of both the armies in the Galwan Valley. Both New Delhi and Beijing have maintained the conflict area as part of their territory.

    Leaders of Russia, India and China, who came together as a strategic triangle in the late 1990s, last met on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Osaka in July 2019. The strategic triangle was formed as “a counterbalance to the Western alliance”. 

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    India 'Seeks Early Delivery of S-400s', Fighter Jet Spare Parts Amid Border Stand-Off With China
    Two Corridors and an Investment: India-Russia Launch Virtual Diplomacy to Go Far in Bilateral Trade
    India, China Holding Corps Commander-Level Talks in Ladakh - Indian Army Sources
    Tags:
    trilateral summit, border conflict, China, India, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Moskvoretsky Bridge with the White Kremlin in the background. The artist depicted a large number of cars and other means of transportation passing across the bridge while a plane is readying for takeoff nearby. Another notable feature is the airtracks for trams just above the bridge.
    Future Almost Here? Visualisation of 23rd Century Moscow in Series of Russian Empire-Era Postcards
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse