Register
06:28 GMT22 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Russian S-400 long-range air defense missile systems

    India 'Seeks Early Delivery of S-400s', Fighter Jet Spare Parts Amid Border Stand-Off With China

    © AP Photo / Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defense Ministry Press
    India
    Get short URL
    263
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107620/62/1076206264_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_6450dfa8d2b36698a87d365ed08d853c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202006221079684878-india-seeks-early-delivery-of-s-400s-fighter-jet-spare-parts-amid-border-stand-off-with-china/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh left for a three-day visit to Russia on Monday to participate in the Victory Day parade on 24 June. Rajnath's visit was finalised in consultation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid New Delhi's border tensions with China.

    India is considering the option of urging Russia to ramp up the delivery of S-400 air defence missile systems, a defence ministry source said on condition of anonymity. It's believed that Moscow had planned to delay delivery until December 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

    The speeding up the delivery of the $5.4-billion systems, for which India completed a large payment last year, is expected to be discussed during Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's slated bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu.

    While leaving for Moscow to participate in the Victory Day parade on 24 June, the Indian Defence Minister tweeted that his visit is an opportunity to further deepen the India-Russia defence and strategic partnership.

    ​The Indian government's decision to send the defence minister to participate in Moscow's 75th Victory Day parade comes in the wake of India's planned purchase of 33 fighter jets, including 12 Su-30MKI and 21 MiG-29, from Russia under an emergency order and amid border clashes between India and China in the Ladakh region in the far north of the country.

    India is also considering the event as an opportunity to engage with Russia during this critical juncture because Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe is also likely to be present at the event. Russia and China share strong defence ties and adding to India's concern, Beijing has already acquired its own S-400 systems from Moscow.

    Rajanth is also scheduled to meet Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, who also handles military and aerospace affairs.

    Related:

    Russia Negotiating Manufacture of 'Igla-S' Air Defence Systems in India - Military
    India, Russia Agree to Develop Advanced Ignition Systems to Propel Futuristic Rockets, Missiles
    Two Corridors and an Investment: India-Russia Launch Virtual Diplomacy to Go Far in Bilateral Trade
    Tags:
    Victory Day, military, defence, Russia, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Moskvoretsky Bridge with the White Kremlin in the background. The artist depicted a large number of cars and other means of transportation passing across the bridge while a plane is readying for takeoff nearby. Another notable feature is the airtracks for trams just above the bridge.
    Future Almost Here? Visualisation of 23rd Century Moscow in Series of Russian Empire-Era Postcards
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse