75-Member Tri-Service Indian Contingent to Take Part in Russia's Victory Day Parade

In a first, India's Defence Ministry on Wednesday confirmed that a 75-member contingent of its military comprising all three services - the Indian Air Force, Indian Army, and Indian Navy - will march in Moscow's Red Square on 24 June.
The contingent will participate in the 75th Victory Day Parade of World War II as a sign of tribute and solidarity with the people of Russia at a time when they remember their heroes of the Great Patriotic War.
In 2015, the only time that Indian forces marched in the parade, the contingent consisted of Indian Army personnel.
According to the ministry, Russia's defence minister invited an Indian contingent to take part in the Victory Day Parade scheduled to be held on 24 June 2020 in Moscow.
“We will be sending a 75-member Tri-Service contingent to participate in the parade, where contingents of other countries are also expected to participate”, the Indian Defence Ministry said in a statement.
Meanwhile, on the date of the original Victory Day Parade, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a congratulatory message to Russia's President Vladimir Putin. India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also sent a congratulatory message to his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu.
All comments
Show new comments (0)