Register
05:48 GMT04 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Vice President of the United States Joe Biden, left, and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko meet in Kiev

    Biden-Poroshenko Tapes Will be Devastating for the Ex-Vice President if Verified, Analyst Predicts

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Palinchak
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 31
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202006041079509474-biden-poroshenko-tapes-will-be-devastating-for-the-ex-vice-president-if-verified-analyst-predicts/

    The release of the alleged Biden-Poroshenko conversations has not caused much furore in the US mainstream press, being largely dismissed as much ado about nothing. However, Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel is sure that if authenticated, the leaked tapes will deal a heavy blow to Joe Biden's presidential bid and political future.

    On 19 May, leaked tapes allegedly featuring ex-Vice President Joe Biden discussing the ouster of the Ukrainian prosecutor general with the country's former president Petro Poroshenko were released by Ukrainian parliament member Andriy Derkach. However, the US left-leaning mainstream media have tried to downplay the exposure, insisting that even if the tapes are authentic, they contain nothing incriminating the presumptive Democratic nominee.

    'Not Surprising That MSM is Treating Leaked Tapes as a Nothing Burger'

    The conversations, which have yet to be verified, took place at a time when then-Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin carried out an inquiry into Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian gas firm where Biden's son Hunter had served on the board of directors until 2019 despite limited expertise.

    Joe Biden pressured Poroshenko into sacking Shokin as a condition for providing Ukraine $1 billion in loan guarantees, as he himself acknowledged during a speech at the Council of Foreign Relations (CFR) on 23 January 2018.

    ​According to Shokin's affidavit, he was removed specifically for looking into Hunter Biden's role in Burisma, while Joe Biden insists that he pushed for the ex-prosecutor general's ouster over corruption concerns. However, in the audio recordings, Poroshenko supposedly said that he had been unaware of any corruption charges against Shokin and had no information about the official "doing something wrong".

    "If these recordings are verified, they are devastating for Joe Biden's campaign and for his future", opines Charles Ortel, a Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist. "During the Obama administration, the unlawful practice by politicians of monetising their influence for the benefit of family and their donors widened. But the brazenness of Biden's dealings, as amplified in these recordings likely shocks voters across the political spectrum."

    It was quite predictable that the left-leaning mainstream media would do its best "to treat these recordings as a 'nothing burger'", the analyst remarks.

    Previously, the US press buried sexual assault allegations against the presumptive Democratic nominee put forward by Tara Reade, a former staff assistant in Biden's US Senate office.

    Still, the Wall Street analyst envisions that "even if Biden finds a magic elixir that will sharpen his mind, he will never survive the barrage of ads and negative sentiment already flooding his way".

    Investigations Go On

    Meanwhile, the Senate Republicans are continuing to push ahead with their Biden-Burisma probe. On 20 May they issued their first subpoena for Blue Star Strategies, a US public affairs firm that worked with Burisma.

    The subpoena seeks records from the firm made between 1 January 2013 and the present "related to work for or on behalf of Burisma Holdings or individuals associated with Burisma", according to The Hill.

    "I do not know about traditional GOP interest in digging up ground concerning globalist schemes to enlist pliable politicians to trade money for influence but I sense growing interest among the large swath of independent minded voters to expose 'monkey business as usual' and bring corrupt actors to justice," says Ortel commenting on the Senate Republicans initiative.

    According to him, these efforts are justified given that now the Americans "have abundant evidence, possibly buttressed by these tapes", that Joe Biden used his influence over the federal government during his vice presidency "to stop a Ukraine investigation into Burisma and his son Hunter, conspiring with the former leader of Ukraine during and after the 2016 election cycle".

    Meanwhile, Ukrainian prosecutors have launched an investigation into the leaked tapes. Though the probe is largely directed against ex-President Poroshenko over alleged treason and abuse of office, it is likely to authenticate the leaked recordings and further shed light on Biden's quid-pro-quo game in Ukraine, the analyst deems.

    "The deep state swamp will certainly fight, but the public will fight harder for a long overdue cleaning and reckoning," Ortel foresees. "No American is immune from prosecution forever, particularly for committing crimes, including actual conspiracies, that gut the remaining integrity of the justice system."

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Ukraine Reportedly Launches Probe Into Alleged Wiretapping of 2016 Biden-Poroshenko Phone Talks
    Exclusive: Ex-Ukrainian President’s Aide Opens Up on Biden Tapes, Democrats' Money Laundering
    Joe Biden Reportedly Wins Democratic Presidential Primary in District of Columbia
    Tags:
    Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, Burisma, quid pro quo, corruption, Viktor Shokin, Petro Poroshenko, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Tear Gas on Protesters
    Tear Jerk
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse