Register
16:05 GMT03 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Joe Biden

    Why Joe Biden's Alleged Sexual Assault Unlikely to Cost Him 2020 Race

    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneyev
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107688/71/1076887156_0:158:3077:1889_1200x675_80_0_0_604be59c1468677da962afa67df5f424.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202005031079183229-why-joe-bidens-alleged-sexual-assault-unlikely-to-cost-him-2020-race/

    Democratic presumptive nominee Joseph Biden has come under fire for allegedly sexually abusing a Senate employee 27 years ago. American observers have weighed up whether the purported episode could cost the former vice president his nomination.

    In a Friday interview with MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski Democratic presumptive nominee Joseph Biden vehemently denied sexually assaulting a former Senate staffer, Tara Reade, in the early 1990s.

    Asked by Mika Brzezinski whether he would unseal the documents stored in the National Archive and the University of Delaware to find Reade's supposed complaint against him, Biden said he was okay with the first option but resisted the latter one insisting that there were no records concerning Tara Reade among his Delaware papers.

    'Biden Seemed Lost'

    "I watched the entire Joe Biden interview, and I have to say that it did him far more harm than good", says Ethan Ralph, founder of a conservative website, The Ralph Retort. "He seemed lost, got tripped up on basic questions, and even got angry at the woman interviewing him, Mika Brzezinski. Needless to say, when you're being accused of sexual assault, it's not good look to get red with anger at a woman on live television".

    The former vice president has been repeatedly accused of inappropriate touching and displays of affection towards women, which he addressed last year, saying that he would be more mindful about respecting other people's personal space.

    However, speaking to podcast host Katie Halper late March 2020, Tara Reade revealed that 27 years ago Joseph Biden, then senator for the US state of Delaware, forced her against a wall, put his hands under her clothes and penetrated her with his fingers. According to Reade's account of events she "chickened out" from accusing Biden of sexual assault at that time and filed just a limited report with a congressional personnel office without using such wording as “sexual harassment”.

    Dems' 'Believe All Women' Approach Backfired

    This Friday Mika Brzezinski reminded Biden about his own remarks made during confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 that if a woman is making charges of sexual assault she should be treated as if "the essence of what she's talking about is real". At that time Kavanaugh was accused of allegedly harassing Christine Blasey Ford in the summer of 1982. Responding to Brzezinski's Biden argued that the primary goal is to unravel the truth and the truth is that he had never assaulted Reade.

    "I think the Democrats have sort of boxed themselves in on issues like these", Ralph opines. "For years, they have taken the hardline 'believe all women' approach. It even cost them a possible presidential nominee in Senator Al Franken".

    The Ralph Retort founder deems that the left-leaning mainstream media were rather slow in reacting to Reade's story: "If this had been an allegation against President Trump, it would have hit the mainstream much sooner and also with a lot less doubt weaselling from those reporting it".

    According to Business Insider, roughly 25 women accused Donald Trump of sexual misconduct since the 1970s, and especially during and after his 2016 presidential campaign. However, Trump dismissed the allegations as "lies".

    Still, Ralph does not think the recent disclosure "will disqualify Biden"; however, "it definitely gives Trump an easy comeback and perhaps it will keep Biden from focusing on the topic altogether".

    "If so, that's a tactical victory for Trump", he suggests.

    Former Vice President Joe Biden poses for a photo with a supporter in Clinton, Iowa
    © AP Photo / Charlie Neibergall
    Joe Biden

    Biden Will 'Avoid, Delay, Deny & Evade'

    It appears that Biden will resort to an "avoid, delay, deny, and evade" tactics, deems David E. Kenney, an American attorney and political commentator. Recollecting the story of General David Petraeus who was caught having an extramarital affair with Paula Broadwell and forced to resign, the attorney suggests that unlike the general Biden will never fess up.

    "Joe Biden is not going to fess up because to do so will ruin his already wrecked career", he explains.

    According to Kenney, Biden has much more in his closet than the alleged sexual misbehaviour: "Who cares if Joe was a little too 'hands-on' with someone who wanted his 'hands off' her body"; his grip on China, California, and Mexico concerns me", he says referring to ex-Vice President Joe Biden's controversial political record and his son Hunter's questionable foreign business deals.  

    Biden "is involved in things unbelievably worse than this even if proven", agrees political analyst Marcus Godwyn.

    Previously, the Republicans accused Joseph and Hunter Biden of alleged nepotism involving the Ukrainian gas firm Burisma and BHR Partners, a Chinese private equity firm, which Hunter co-founded with Chinese businessman Jonathan Li. In late February, Ukrainian state investigators launched a probe into then vice president Joe Biden's supposed role in the firing of Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokhin in 2016.

    Reade came forward in spring 2019 accusing Joe Biden of inappropriate touching along with other seven women complaining about the politician's advances. It took her a year to work up the courage to accuse the former vice president of a full-fledged sexual assault. According to Reade's interview with The New York Times, she informed three Biden senate staffers about the incident. However, they denied being aware of the episode.

    Nevertheless, in late April, Reade's former neighbor Lynda LaCasse told Business Insider that Reade told her about the alleged sexual abuse in detail in the mid-1990s. Reade's former colleague Lorraine Sanchez also confirmed to the Insider that Reade was seriously concerned about her boss's behaviour. The media outlet also cited a "Larry King Live" video from 1993 allegedly featuring Reade's mother who called to the show anonymously and complained about her daughter's problems with a "prominent senator."

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Biden Accuser Tara Reade Complains of ‘Creepy Online Harassment’ Over Her Sexual Assault Allegations
    Could Hillary Clinton and Barak Obama Join Forces to Run Against Trump if Joe Biden Quits the Race?
    Joe Biden Used to Swim Naked in Front of Embarrassed Female Guards, Book Claims
    Joe Biden Wins Democratic Primary in Kansas Conducted by Mail Ballot – Reports
    Tags:
    2020 election, nomination, allegations, sexual assault, Brett Kavanaugh, Joseph Biden, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Maria Dolina, Hero of the Soviet Union, deputy squadron commander of the 125th Borisov Guards Bomber Regiment on 13 July 1944
    Women at War: Female Soldiers of the Soviet Red Army in the 1940s
    Trump Versus China
    Trump Versus China
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse