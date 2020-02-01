Register
07:52 GMT01 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    People celebrate in Parliament Square on Brexit day in London, Britain January 31, 2020.

    Post-Brexit Trade-Offs Will Be Impacted Not by Economics of the Situation, But by Politics - Prof

    © REUTERS / SIMON DAWSON
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107819/74/1078197455.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002011078197887-post-brexit-trade-offs-will-be-impacted-not-by-economics-of-the-situation-but-by-politics---prof/

    As the formal Brexit saga has drawn to an end, the bell has started tolling for critical trade talks, with Downing Street mentioning more than once the sample deal for them is the CETA free-of tariffs trade accord between Canada and the EU.

    Boris Johnson is expected to make a speech on Monday outlining the negotiating goals he has set up for trade talks with the EU, which are expected to begin next month, the Daily Mail reported, also suggesting he is determined to rule out the EU-proposed extension to trade deal talks beyond the end of 2020.

    The prime minister will reportedly warn the EU that failure to agree upon a full-fledged deal by the end of the year would automatically bring about tariffs on many popular EU goods, with the move potentially lowering demand on them by raising prices. The Times first reported the intention to use tariffs as “leverage” early this week.

    The prime minister is also expected to rule out EU calls to retain access to the UK’s fishing waters, as well as to make the European Court of Justice oversee the final trade deal.

    As Downing Street said on Friday, the PM made it “clear that we are seeking a Canada-style free trade deal” in which most goods traded between the EU and UK would be duty free and which would guarantee that Britain would complete its transition as scheduled.

    What’s in a Canada-style Trade Deal?

    The UK-EU free-trade agreement is proposed to be modelled on the one between the EU and Canada, inked in 2016. Such a deal will eventually remove all tariffs on goods. CETA or the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, for instance, gives European and Canadian firms access to each other's markets for government contracts.

    According to Michael Gove, head of the Cabinet Office, there would be “winners and losers” in industries as a result of the looser relationship with the EU. He added though that the government would diverge in regulatory terms only where there was an obvious competitive advantage.

    He also dismissed assumptions that the UK could give away fishing access in exchange for a trade deal with the EU. “We’ll make our own decisions. We’ll be an independent coastal nation - we can have a friendly relationship with other countries but we’re in control", he told Sky News.

    The flag of the European Union is pictured on the ground covered with a mud on Brexit day in London, Britain January 31, 2020.
    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    The flag of the European Union is pictured on the ground covered with a mud on Brexit day in London, Britain January 31, 2020.

    He separately confirmed the Canada-style agreement was likely to mean the introduction of some customs and regulatory checks on exports and imports, like tariffs on such goods as German cars, French cheese, and Italian wines.

    “We want trade to be as frictionless as possible", he said, adding: "but the EU is clear – you can only have fully frictionless trade if you accept all of their rules. If you accept all their laws, you are subordinate to their judges, you are subordinate to their political structures".

    According to Robert Ackrill, Professor of European Economics and Policy at Nottingham Trent University, any trade agreement that puts the UK outside of the Single European Market and Customs Union will mean Britons will no longer enjoy frictionless trade. “This is because, even if we remove tariffs (taxes on imports) and quotas (quantitative limits on imports), we shall now face barriers arising from different product standards, different food safety regulations, etc", the academic explains.

    He contends that a UK-EU deal cannot be like the Canadian agreement because Canada has a totally different trading relationship with the EU: for instance, roughly 10% of Canadian exports go to the EU, while with regard to the UK, the figure is about 45%, the commentator illustrates.

    “Logically it [CETA] cannot be as good and fit for the UK economy as for Canada", Professor Ackrill sums up, also stating there would be severe repercussions for the services trade, which would be in no way sufficiently liberalised.

    “CETA does include some liberalisation of services, but looking at what services products are NOT liberalised in CETA, adopting the CETA agreement as it stands would mean that about 70% of UK services and financial services exports to the EU would have barriers to trade imposed on them, where currently there are none", the economist points out.

    Something else has recently emerged that might affect what the EU is willing to concede to the UK on services: along with large net export surplus in services with the EU27, London earlier provided European fishermen with access to UK waters.

    It is now believed that the UK may use it as a concession and seek to exploit continued access to UK fisheries “as a way of getting a better deal on services than the EU has offered to anyone else in the past".

    “The UK government has recently introduced post-Brexit draft fisheries legislation that would exclude EU27 fishermen from UK waters. But that can be changed", the analyst rounds off adding that whatever posturing prevents the two sides from agreeing on keynote issues, the upcoming trade-offs will ultimately be impacted “not by the economics of the situation, but by the politics".

    The major point for the UK seems to be regulatory break-up, he says: as compared to Theresa May’s government, the current one is much more willing, “indeed it seems to be pursuing, regulatory divergence from the EU as a matter of principle". “Thus the factors set out above that will hit the UK economy negatively seem to be of lesser concern to the government than the commitment to regulatory divergence, seemingly as a goal in itself", Ackrill notes.

    UK’s Priorities in a Nutshell

    The post-Brexit agenda is naturally a talking point not only back home, but well beyond Britain.

    As Dr James Downes, a professor of comparative politics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, put it, the UK government will need to address "thousands of pieces of legislation that deal with policy areas spanning agriculture, fisheries, single market/economics, and many more key issues". With that, he notes, there could hardly be a way for the country to fully separate itself from the EU, in terms of economy, although it is “deeply unpopular with leading Brexiteers”.

    Despite the current UK government being profoundly “Eurosceptic”, “there will need to be a 'close' relationship (economically speaking) between the EU and the UK over the next 5-10 years", the professor remarks.

    Lights are seen on display at 10 Downing Street on Brexit day in London, Britain January 31, 2020.
    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    Lights are seen on display at 10 Downing Street on Brexit day in London, Britain January 31, 2020.

    Among the aspects that the UK is expected to zero in on is affordable housing, “combatting climate change policies (all of these policies have taken a backseat over the last three years or so) for dealing with income inequality, reforms to the National Health Service (NHS)", the commentator suggests. “All of these issues have been ignored post-2016 Brexit referendum vote and now need to be placed at the forefront of the UK government’s domestic policy agenda", Downes says, adding a few more issues to the crucial agenda in the “still divided” country:

    “The future of the 'Union' in the UK is also up for stake, with a potential Scottish independence vote on the horizon and dissatisfaction amongst citizens in Wales and Northern Ireland", he notes.

    Almost half a century of Britain’s membership in the EU formally ended at 11 p.m. on Friday, three and a half years after a referendum in which voters chose to leave the bloc (52 percent for and 48 percent against). 

    The clock has now started ticking on a new deadline, 31 December, the end of an agreed transition stint.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    More and More Britons Seeking EU Passports Every Year Since Brexit Vote
    Brexit Celebrations Engulf London as UK Leaves European Union - Video
    Brexit Day: UK Finally Leaves the European Union
    'When We Originally Announced the Game, It Was a Bloodbath' - Brexit-Themed Video Game Developer
    Tags:
    CETA, Canada, EU, negotiations, trade talks, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse