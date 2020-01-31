Prime Minister Johnson Poised for Canada-Style UK-EU Free Trade Deal After Brexit – Report

The UK’s withdrawal from the EU on Friday will be followed by an 11-month transition period, during which Britain will remain committed to the existing trade deals with the bloc, but will be able to negotiate new such agreements with EU members and other countries.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants an EU-UK trade deal based on the one clinched between the bloc and Canada, The Times reported on 31 January, the day of Britain’s exit from the EU.

The newspaper said that in a keynote speech on Monday, Johnson will allegedly signal his readiness to accept the so-called “off-the-shelf” Canada model which was first initiated by the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

By mentioning a Canadian-style trade deal with the EU, he is referring to the CETA, or the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement. Under the deal, almost all tariffs on traded goods have been eliminated. Canada is not subject to EU legislation and is not forced to pay the bloc any money under the terms of the trade deal.

The UK Treasury, for its part, warned that the British economy may shrink 4.9 percent under the off-the-shelf deal.

In this vein, The Times quoted three EU leaders as saying that they will block the UK’s any attempt to negotiate a Canada-style free trade deal unless London fails to adhere to key European rules.

The newspaper also referred to a senior government suggestion that the UK will seek to have its own agencies and switch to a system of “regulatory co-operation”, which may help it develop its own rules and regulations.

“It’s the inevitable consequence of moving to a Canada-style free trade agreement. There are going to be two separate regulatory zones. The prime minister has been clear that we will not be a ‘rule-taker’, and this is part of what he means by that”, the source argued.

Britain is set to withdraw from the European Union later on Friday in the face of two previous failures to break away from the bloc.

The UK's trade talks with the EU member states remain a sticking point and are expected to continue over an 11-month transition period following the withdrawal.