Register
21:49 GMT +317 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The logo of Huawei Technologies is pictured in front of the German headquarters of the Chinese telecommunications giant in Duesseldorf, Germany, February 18, 2019.

    Merkel to 'Navigate' Germany to Avoid Spat With Both US, China Over Huawei 5G Issue – Economist

    © REUTERS / Wolfgang Rattay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107806/44/1078064435.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202001171078064475-merkel-to-navigate-germany-to-avoid-spat-with-both-us-china-over-huawei-5g-issue--economist/

    Recent media reports suggest that the German chancellor will soon meet with her fellow CDU party members and CSU allies in order to discuss the participation of China’s Huawei in the national rollout of 5G technology as Berlin faces increasing pressure from the US to ban the tech giant from the country.

    While some countries have already made up their minds about allowing Huawei to participate in the construction of their national 5G networks, Germany is among those who remain undecided on the issue. Although the SPD party, a junior government coalition member, has stood for banning the Chinese tech giant from the country's 5G, the CDU/CSU alliance, which has a parliamentary plurality, remains divided on the matter.

    Natascha Gewaltig, the director of European economics at Action Economics, believes that the CDU and Chancellor Angela Merkel's hesitation to give a final answer on the matter is closely tied to Germany finding itself caught between a rock and a hard place – or the US and China, to be specific.

    "The EU is facing difficult trade talks with the US this year and automakers in particular are weary of the threat of tariffs. With the US urging its partners to follow their lead on Huawei an open endorsement could undermine already difficult relations with the US ahead of trade talks", Gewaltig said.

    The economist noted that on the other hand, Merkel can't disregard Beijing's interests, since the Asian country recently became a lucrative market for the same German carmakers, and hence Berlin could run the risk of hurting its ties with the country by outright banning Huawei. Otherwise, German exports to China, which remain weak, may face major trouble, Gewaltig added.

    She believes that in a situation like that, Merkel might try to find a middle-ground between the two.

    "Against that background Chancellor Merkel is trying to do what she is best at – trying to navigate in the best of Germany’s interests without aggravating either side too much", the economist said.

    Gewaltig further stressed that Merkel usually takes a tough stance on "technical certification and scrutiny of telecoms equipment suppliers", but avoids excluding vendors or entire countries during such scrutiny.

    The economist concluded that Merkel will also have to "quieten the discussions within the cabinet" and unite the government on the Huawei issue, especially in the light of opinions circulating that it's her last term. If she fails to do so, it will "be a further sign that her power is waning", Gewaltig added.

    Phil Hogan, the Irish EU Commissioner
    © Flickr / US Department of Agriculture
    'Sabre-Rattling': EU Trade Commissioner Dubs Trump Threat a 'Bluff' to Deprive UK of US Intelligence Over Huawei Row

    According to a recent Reuters report, Merkel is planning to gather her CDU and CSU alliance together to discuss Huawei's access to the construction of the country’s 5G networks, as well as the US pressure and threats to cut intelligence sharing programmes with American allies who use the Chinese telecommunication giant's equipment. At the same time, in a recent interview with The Financial Times, Merkel opposed the US approach towards China as an adversary, noting that the country can't be considered as such just "because it is economically successful".

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Merkel to Meet With Lawmakers to Decide if Huawei Will Take Part in Germany’s 5G Rollout – Report
    Huawei VP Reaffirms Duty to Build UK 5G Networks as Europe, ASEAN Top Chinese Export Partners List
    Trump Trade Team to Narrow Huawei’s Blacklist Loophole With Tougher Rules – Report
    Huawei Pledges £20m to UK, Irish App Developers, Launches New Platform to Rival Google, Microsoft
    EU Trade Commissioner Dubs Trump Threat a 'Bluff' to Deprive UK of US Intelligence Over Huawei Row
    Tags:
    Huawei, Angela Merkel, Germany, China, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 11-17 January
    This Week in Pictures: 11-17 January
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse