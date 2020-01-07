Register
09:19 GMT +307 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Israel, December 29, 2019

    Immunity & 2020 Vote: Soleimani's Liquidation Seen as Netanyahu's Victory in Israel – Publicist

    © REUTERS / Abir Sultan/Pool
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107789/90/1077899014.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202001071077960712-immunity--2020-vote-soleimanis-liquidation-seen-as-netanyahus-victory-in-israel--publicist/

    Benjamin Netanyahu's political opponents are seeking to quickly reject his immunity request thus opening the door to his trial. Israeli publicists Avigdor Eskin and Nelly Gutina have explained what's behind the rush and how the assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani has affected Netanyahu's image.

    On Sunday, the Blue and White party (Kahol Lavan) announced that it has the support of enough Knesset members to convene a House Committee to discuss Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for immunity. If Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein gives the green light to the formation of the committee, forces opposing Netanyahu, including Benny Gantz' Kahol Lavan, Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beiteinu, the Joint List and Democratic Camp could potentially reject Netanyahu's immunity bid and his trial would begin soon after.

    Last week Netanyahu requested immunity from prosecution in his three criminal cases, including breach of trust, accepting bribes, and fraud, which the Israeli prime minister was indicted for by Israel’s attorney general on 21 November 2019.

    Investigation & Indictment Against Netanyahu are Biased

    While the Knesset speaker is about to rule on the fate of the immunity request, Israeli publicist and political analyst Avigdor Eskin argues that the investigation and the indictment against Netanyahu were biased from the start.

    He refers to legal opinion by Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz and a number of high profile American lawyers who earlier called upon Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to drop charges against Netanyahu; denouncing them as "the weaponisation of criminal justice for political purposes".

    According to the publicist, the Israeli prime minister remains a successful political heavyweight who deserves to receive immunity.

    "The removal of Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani is perceived in Israel as the victory of Netanyahu, among other points", Eskin says. "His policy towards Iran is prevailing internationally. And his international experience is indispensable. Netanyahu is the best choice for secret talks to Arab leaders. He has improved the relations with the Arab world like no other Israeli leader. And his special relations both with President Trump and President Putin are vital for Israel now. He is leading Israel towards peace and prosperity".
    Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz, left, Esther Hayut, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Israel, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend a memorial service for former President Shimon Peres in Jerusalem, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Israelis are contending with the prospect of a third election, two days after an unprecedented repeat election left the country's two main political parties deadlocked, with neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor his rivals holding a clear path to a coalition government. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz, left, Esther Hayut, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Israel, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend a memorial service for former President Shimon Peres in Jerusalem, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Israelis are contending with the prospect of a third election, two days after an unprecedented repeat election left the country's two main political parties deadlocked, with neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor his rivals holding a clear path to a coalition government. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

    Three Failed Attempts to Unseat the Israeli PM

    Nelly Gutina, an Israeli author and political commentator echoes Eskin by saying that Netanyahu's supporters see the ongoing confrontation between the prime minister and the Supreme Court as an attempt to unseat the politician by the Israeli "deep state".

    "The topic of the 'deep state' is raised at every demonstration in support of Netanyahu, and each time the demonstrators protest against the clique of those who are not elected, but who want to deprive the people of their right to choose", she says. "Thus, the confrontation between Netanyahu and the deep state… is in fact a standoff between the old elites and the people of Israel".

    According to Gutina, a looming trial against Netanyahu appears to be the last ditch effort by his political opponents to oust him.

    First, they tried to defeat him during the elections: the Israeli author elaborates that Kahol Lavan is not an established party being "created hastily as a team of three former chiefs of staff and one well-known journalist".

    "This team really managed to mobilise a lot of votes, although not enough to win", she remarks.

    Second, they "enlisted" Yisrael Beiteinu's Avigdor Lieberman who has worked within the right bloc for years but left it during a decisive vote in spring 2019, according to Gutina.

    Third, there was an attempt to provide media and logistic support to Gideon Saar, Netanyahu's rival in the Likud primaries. "However, this did not work out either", she says.

    "While Netanyahu’s request for immunity is unlikely to be granted this time, voting on this issue will even more stringently outline the confrontation between political camps and allow the Israeli prime minister to achieve even greater mobilisation of his supporters and an even louder vox popoli sound on the eve of the election", Gutina said.

    Netanyahu Has 'Very Good Chances of Winning Next Elections'

    In late December, Netanyahu won 72.5 percent of the party vote in the Likud leadership contest.

    "This vote was more than a fair wind for Netanyahu", Avigdor Eskin believes. "There are many grass root activists who are ready to work for him during the coming elections. The indictment is going to increase his popularity because many people in Israel have no confidence in the judiciary system of Israel when it comes to the cases with some political flavour".

    He draws attention to the fact that "the right-wing parties are getting united unlike it happened before".

    "The right-wing religious block could have gained 5-6 more seats last time if not for those small parties who did not pass the electoral barrier", the publicist says. "The victory of Netanyahu and his allies is the most likely outcome now".

    In contrast, Kahol Lavan is losing steam having no other message than "vote against Netanyahu", Eskin stresses, predicting that Gantz may lose some votes in March.

    According to the political analyst, if Netanyahu runs "there are very good chances that he will win the coming elections and the next Knesset will grant him immunity"; therefore his antagonists are trying to prevent him from throwing his hat in the ring by rushing to convene a House Committee.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Immunity: Netanyahu Likely to Run in 2020 Elections, But Chances to Form New Gov't are Slim – Prof
    Israel Welcomes the Assassination of Soleimani and Ready for Repercussions - Expert
    Soleimani's Daughter Says Father's 'Martyrdom' Will Bring 'Dark Day' to US, Israel - Reports
    Tags:
    Alan Dershowitz, bias, criminal charges, snap elections, Qasem Soleimani, Benjamin Netanyahu, Iran, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse