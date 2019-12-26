Register
22:26 GMT +326 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A combination picture shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem November 17, 2019 and Likud party member Gideon Saar delivering a speech in Brussels, Belgium November 16, 2010.

    Likud Party Goes to Polling Stations as Gideon Saar Challenges Netanyahu's Party Leadership

    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107787/31/1077873160.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201912261077873121-likud-party-goes-to-polling-stations-as-gideon-saar-challenges-netanyahus-party-leadership/

    Netanyahu failed to bring the necessary amount of votes to secure a majority for his party or build a strong enough coalition to form a government after the last two elections this year. In addition, his position suffered a blow as he was indicted on corruption charges.

    Likud party voters are heading to polling stations on 26 December in order to determine who will lead their party in the upcoming general election in early 2020, as its long-time leader Benjamin Netanyahu was challenged by political veteran, former interior and education minister, Gideon Saar.

    Saar is considered to be inclined more to the right than the current prime minister and more hawkish on Palestinian issues, as he rejects a two-state solution opting for a deal involving Jordan instead. He was first brought into politics by Netanyahu himself in 1999, got elected to the Knesset in 2003 for the first time and has recently been called by the media, namely the Times of Israel, as a potential contender for the prime minister's leadership position in the party.

    Window of Political Opportunity

    Despite Saar scoring high among Likud ranks, he challenged Netanyahu only at the end of 2019, which might not be a coincidence since the prime minister suffered several blows to his position this year, giving Saar a chance for victory.

    Namely, Netanyahu failed to bring enough seats in the Knesset for his party in two general elections this year to secure a majority within the existing coalition. He also didn't succeed both times in building a broader coalition to form a government, leading to new snap general elections, which will become the third in less than 12 months in Israel.

    Furthermore, Israeli Attorney General  indicted Netanyahu on three cases, charging him with bribery, breach of trust and fraud. He is suspected of receiving expensive gifts in exchange for favours and trying to buy positive coverage in one of the country's biggest media outlets.

    Low Turnout Amid Storms

    These blows left Netanyahu potentially vulnerable, but he has expressed confidence and called on his voters to boost turnout, which remained around 30% five hours before the end of the vote according to AFP, quoting Likud sources. The media blamed severe storms lashing the country as one of the causes for low turnout.

    "Everything is within reach, but only if you get out to vote […] The low percentage of turnout hurts us", the prime minister pleaded to his supporters.

    Saar also has high hopes to win the Likud primaries, calling on his supporters not to lose hope and promising to end the country's political impasse.

    "We can win today, to set forth on a new path that will allow us to form a strong and stable government, that will allow us to unite the people of Israel which is probably the most important thing right now", he said.

    The primary results are expected to be published early on 27 December.

    Related:

    Netanyahu to Confront Rival in First Primaries in Five Years
    'Victory of Good Over Evil': Modi Offers Netanyahu Hanukkah Greeting with Indian Twist
    Netanyahu Applauds UAE Foreign Minister’s Tweet Supporting Israeli-Gulf State Pact
    Former Israeli Interior Minister Seeks to Challenge Prime Minister Netanyahu's Likud Chairmanship
    Netanyahu Issues Threat to Those Behind Gaza Rocket Fire that Forced Him off Stage
    Video of Netanyahu Being Rushed off Stage Amid Hamas Rocket Attack Released
    Tags:
    Benjamin Netanyahu, Likud Party, Primaries, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    La Cucaracha: Russian Medics Perform Unique Operation on Giant Roach Delivering Babies
    La Cucaracha: Russian Medics Perform Unique Operation on Giant Roach to Deliver Babies
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse