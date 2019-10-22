Register
05:09 GMT +322 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to members of the U.S. delegation -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, during a bilateral meeting with Iraq's President Barham Salih on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2019

    Trump’s Impeachment Woes Amplified by GOP’s Inability to ‘Keep Message Discipline’

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    200
    Subscribe

    From Congress to the Cabinet, US President Donald Trump’s laundry list of alleged scandals are putting party loyalty and logic to the test. Despite a seemingly chaotic media showing from Trump critics and allies alike, it’s unclear whether these recent developments are enough to move the needle and actually produce a presidential impeachment.

    Award-winning journalist and editorial cartoonist Ted Rall joined Loud and Clear on Monday to discuss the consistent media fumbles from the Trump administration and the breakdown in support amongst Republicans.

    “It’s really crazy how if these guys just learned to keep message discipline and shut up and keep on point, they probably wouldn’t be in nearly as much trouble, but here we are,” Rall told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/mick-mulvaney-under-fire-as-trump-admini

    He also suggested the Trump administration, along with lawyer Rudy Giuliani, hire a media trainer, lest the president’s “predilection for loud-mouthed blatherers” be his undoing.

    Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and US Secretary of State Mike Pomepo have been on an unsuccessful tour of damage control after the former lost his cool and told members of the press to “get over it” in response to his own admission of a quid pro quo taking place in regard to military aid from the US to Ukraine.

    Most recently, Mulvaney appeared on “Fox News Sunday” with journalist Chris Wallace and attempted to make a seemingly Orwellian case for why everything everyone heard was not as it seemed.

    Wallace, however, pushed back against the Trump administration official’s claim that the media misconstrued his words and argued that “anyone listening to what you said in that briefing room can come to one conclusion.”

    A palpably perspiring Pompeo also hopped on the Sunday news circuit but refused to answer questions concerning Mulvaney’s comments earlier this week.

    Outside of the Trump administration, it may have come as little surprise to some that recently vocal Trump critic Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) confessed to running a burner Twitter account - by the name of “Pierre Delecto” (@qaws9876) - to voice his apparently secret opinions about the president.

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), on the other hand, definitely surprised many Americans by saying Trump created a “s**tshow” by abandoning the US’ Kurdish allies in Syria.

    Graham, in an interview with Axios’ Jonathan Swan, said he could be swayed toward impeaching the president “if you could show me that, you know, Trump actually was engaging in a quid pro quo, outside the phone call, that would be very disturbing.”

    However, things changed once again come Monday. As of October 21, Graham now believes “Trump is thinking outside the box” and “securing” Syrian oil fields from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and the Iranians in order to guarantee Syrian citizens receive their natural resources’ revenue.

    Despite the sweating and backpedaling of Trump administration officials and the American people’s negative feelings concerning political leadership, Rall noted he believes a lot of what is being pushed to the forefront by US media is simply “wishful thinking” by “pro-impeachment forces.”

    “My money is very much against removal in the Senate,” he added, speaking on a potential impeachment vote further along in the process.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump 'Fully Prepared' For Military Action Against Turkey If Needed - Pompeo
    Pentagon Plans US Troop Exit From Afghanistan in Case Trump Orders Withdrawal - Reports
    Twitter Announces Policy to Address ‘Synthetic,’ ‘Manipulated’ Media
    Videos: MAGA Hat-Wearing Man Sprays Bear Repellent on US Anti-Trump Protesters
    Korea-Lago: US Negotiators Offered to Build Up DPRK’s Kalma Tourist Area During Talks - Report
    Tags:
    Gallup poll, Fox News, Chris Wallace, Loud and Clear, John Kiriakou, Rudy Giuliani, Brian Becker, Mick Mulvaney, impeachment, Ted Rall, Lindsey Graham, Mitt Romney, George Orwell, orwellian, Mike Pompeo, Trump administration, Donald Trump, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    First Stop in Russia: Red Square is Top Attraction for Foreign Tourists in Moscow
    First Stop in Russia: Red Square is Top Attraction for Foreign Tourists in Moscow
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse