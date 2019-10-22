Register
02:06 GMT +322 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 21, 2019

    New Blood Needed: 34% of Americans List Politicians, Poor Leadership as US’ Top Issue

    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    US
    Get short URL
    0 12
    Subscribe

    As the US House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry continues, a recent survey conducted by Gallup has found that a near-record-high percentage of Americans view the country’s leadership as the main problem plaguing the US.

    Gallup, an analytics company that has obtained data on what Americans believe to be the “Most Important Problem in the US” since 1939, recently conducted its first survey of US citizens since the start of the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump’s alleged withholding of federal funds from Ukraine.

    Results from the company’s October 2019 poll put the category of government, poor leadership and politicians as the primary problem for 34% of Americans - only one percentage point behind the record-high, which was recorded in February following the US government shutdown. Immigration was a far second for this month, registering as the most important issue for approximately 13% of the 1,526 respondents.

    Comparatively, in last month’s Gallup survey, conducted prior to the September 24 launch of the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, 23% of those polled listed government, poor leadership and politicians as the primary issue facing Americans, and 16% said immigration was the top problem.

    Race relations came in third for both months, with 6% of respondents listing them as the country’s greatest issue.

    Similarly, Trump’s approval rating for the 11th quarter-year of his term (July 20 through October 19) dropped to 40.7%, two points below that of the previous period, according to Gallup.

    Impeachment inquiry aside, Trump’s waffling on American troops’ presence in Syria, comments concerning the US’ Kurdish allies and initial plans to host the G7 summit at his Trump National Doral resort in Miami, Florida, have caused Republicans to be more vocal about their concerns and disagreements with him in recent weeks.

    In fact, the New York Times reported that it was a meeting with fellow Republicans that set in motion Trump’s decision to “find someplace else” for the G7 summit, as his Monday tweet said.

    “I think there was a lot of concern,” Deputy Minority Whip and Representative Tom Cole (R-OK) told the outlet. “I’m not sure people questioned the legality of it, but it clearly was an unforced political error.”

    Related:

    Pentagon Plans US Troop Exit From Afghanistan in Case Trump Orders Withdrawal - Reports
    'Don't Be a Fool!': Trump in Newly Released Letter Urges Erdogan Against Syria Offensive
    US Energy Secretary Rick Perry Notifies Trump of Intent to Resign
    Trump Campaign Prepares to Sue CNN Over Bias Exposed by Project Veritas Videos
    Videos: MAGA Hat-Wearing Man Sprays Bear Repellent on US Anti-Trump Protesters
    Tags:
    Republicans, House Democrats, US government, survey, Poll, Gallup, impeachment, approval rating, Donald J. Trump Foundation, Trump Foundation, Kurdistan, Syria, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    First Stop in Russia: Red Square is Top Attraction for Foreign Tourists in Moscow
    First Stop in Russia: Red Square is Top Attraction for Foreign Tourists in Moscow
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse