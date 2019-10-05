'He is a Pompous *ss': Trump Strikes Back at Romney After US Senator Criticised Him for China Remark

On 3 October, US President Donald Trump said both Ukraine and China should launch investigations into ex-Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Notably, when asked if he had asked Xi Jinping to probe the Bidens, Trump said he had not, adding that it was "something we can start thinking about".

Donald Trump has blasted US Senator and former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney after he called the president’s "brazen and unprecedented appeal" to China and Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden "wrong and appalling".

Somebody please wake up Mitt Romney and tell him that my conversation with the Ukrainian President was a congenial and very appropriate one, and my statement on China pertained to corruption, not politics. If Mitt worked this hard on Obama, he could have won. Sadly, he choked! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019

The US president also hinted that he supported Romney when he asked for help.

Mitt Romney never knew how to win. He is a pompous “ass” who has been fighting me from the beginning, except when he begged me for my endorsement for his Senate run (I gave it to him), and when he begged me to be Secretary of State (I didn’t give it to him). He is so bad for R’s! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019

​The statements come after recent conversations between Trump and foreign leaders triggered House Democrats to accuse the POTUS of using the powers of the presidency to strong-arm a foreign nation into interfering in the US election.

US President Donald Trump commented on the matter a day earlier, saying that he is unsure whether he will cooperate with the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry that was launched on 24 September.

The inquiry into Trump’s 25 July telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was initiated after a whistleblower sent a complaint to Congress, claiming that Trump had pressed Zelensky to investigate possible corruption by 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden and implicitly threatened to withhold US military aid to Ukraine.

Trump denied the allegations, calling them another attempt at a political witch hunt to reverse the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election, and published the transcript of the telephone call with Zelensky. However, the US president claimed that Hunter Biden had received major investments from China.​