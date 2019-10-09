Register
21:27 GMT +309 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Picture taken on May 5, 2013 shows a Star of David on the synagogue of the Jewish community in Halle an der Saale, eastern Germany

    Synagogue Shooting: Why German and European Jews are Generally Feeling Less and Less Secure

    © AFP 2019 / JAN WOITAS
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    212
    Subscribe

    The Wednesday shooting spree near a synagogue in the eastern German town of Halle has triggered security concerns within the Jewish community. According to international observers, European Jews are facing increasing threats from both Islamists and radical right activists.

    On 9 October, at least two people were killed and two others injured in a gun and grenade attack near a synagogue and a Jewish cemetery in Halle, Germany, during Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism.

    According to media reports, the alleged perpetrators were armed with guns and were wearing combat suits. Deutsche Welle cited Max Privorotzki, head of the Halle Jewish Community, who described one of the attackers as "a heavily armed attacker with a helmet and rifle" adding that the shooter tried to enter the synagogue which was crowded with people at the time.

    German anti-terror prosecutors have opened an investigation into the gun rampage. Although the police have detained one of the suspects, local residents were told to "remain vigilant" as other assailants may remain at large. The main train station in Halle was closed in the aftermath of the shooting spree.

    Germany's Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas, has denounced the attack calling upon Germans "to act against anti-Semitism in our country."

    However, the motivation of the assailants remains unclear.  

    Double Problem: Radical Right Activists & Muslim Extremists

    Dr. Gunther Jikeli, a historian at Indiana University's Institute for the Study of Contemporary Antisemitism, sounds the alarm over the fact that "the perpetrators seem to be more violent and better prepared" than ever before.

    "This attack shows that security needs to be in place to protect Jewish communities," he says. "This extreme violence on Yom Kippur will send a chilling message to Jewish communities in Germany and around the world."

    Dr Efraim Zuroff, author of the book "Our people," as well as Holocaust historian, chief Nazi-hunter and the director of the Israel Office and Eastern European Affairs of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, notes that for a long time the German government has maintained the security of all Jewish institutions in the country by dispatching armed police officers to protect them.

    According to him, the question is what went wrong in Halle and why the people near the synagogue found themselves exposed to violence. Apart from that it's important to find out the identity of the killers to define their motives, he points out.

    "The only way such things to be prevented will be a combination of several factors: one is physical security, and in Germany that's already in place… but there's also [the need] to pay more attention to social networks, to stop the hate speech and stop the incitement and this should be done together with the providers," Dr Zuroff notes, emphasising the necessity to fight anti-Semitism and xenophobia in Europe.

    Cnaan Liphshiz, a Europe correspondent for the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, believes that European Jews are facing two kinds of threats: one is emanating from Islamism and the other one from the radical Right. He notes that while one can't exactly say what forces were behind the recent attacks they could be conducted by either Muslim jihadists or radical right activists.

    He reveals that a day before Yom Kippur, which is celebrated on 8-9 October this year, "a person tried to enter the synagogue in Berlin carrying a knife - shouting 'Allahu Akbar' and then was locked up in a psychiatric ward." And just a few days later, two people were shot dead in Halle near a synagogue, the journalist underscores.

    "While Jewish communities say that the primary threat facing them are Muslim extremists - those kind of discrepancies - they show that there is a double threat that is kind of reinforcing itself, echoing itself from two very different parts of society, leaving German and European Jews more generally feeling less and less secure," he highlights.

    According to him, the atmosphere of anti-Semitic violence prompts European Jews to flee the continent: "That's exactly what we're seeing in France with increased immigration and Aliyah-immigrating to Israel by Jews", he adds.

    'Jews Are in Danger in Europe'

    Edy Cohen, a research fellow at the Bar-Ilan University in Israel, suggests that the "security of Jewish [communities] in Germany is very bad."

    "Germany, especially the German who killed six million people must preserve, must to give to Jewish the full security in their country," the Israeli researcher says referring to the World War II genocide of the European Jews by Germany known as the Holocaust.

    According to the scholar, the German authorities should double down on ensuring the security of the Jewish community in the country amid the influx of migrants from Syrian and Iraqi which was engulfed by Daesh (ISIS/ISIL)* terrorism for years. Among those refugee seekers there are a lot of "fanatics" known for their hatred towards Jews, he says.

    Over the past few years Jews have repeatedly been subjected to violent attacks. In March 2019 a Jewish father and his son were stabbed by an Egyptian-born seller at a famous street marketplace in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. In December 2017, a series of attacks on Jewish venues took part in Sweden, while in 2016 a rabbi was attacked by a knifeman shouting "Allahu Akbar" in Strasbourg, France. On February 14, 2015, a Jewish security guard outside the Great Synagogue in Copenhagen, Denmark, was shot dead by an unidentified gunman.

    "Well we know that the Jews are in danger in Europe," Cohen notes. "We know that but it's shocking anyway, especially in this day that is so special for Jews [Yom Kippur]. The terrorists succeeded to kill Jewish people.  I'm saying if the victims are Jewish, because until this moment we don't know if the victims Jewish or not. But yes, this is a tragedy. Security of Synagogues must be very strict in Germany."

    *Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Alleged Halle Attacker Fires Shots From Car, Seen Walking on Streets With Gun - Photo, Video
    Situation at the Scene of Synagogue Shooting in Germany's Halle - Video
    What is Known So Far About Deadly Synagogue Shooting in Germany
    Tags:
    shooting spree, Synagogue, Yom Kippur, Holocaust, France, Germany, European Union, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A visitor and a cosplayer at the IgroMir 2019 exhibition and the Comic Con Russia 2019 festival at the International Crocus Expo Exhibition Centre in Moscow.
    Fear and Horror in Moscow: The Brightest Moments of Comic Con Russia Festival
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse