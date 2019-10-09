Register
16:46 GMT +309 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Police secures the area after a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle on October 9, 2019

    What is Known So Far About Deadly Synagogue Shooting in Germany

    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe

    The incident, which reportedly claimed the lives of two people and injured two more, comes amid celebrations of Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

    Local police have reported that at least two people had been killed in Wednesday’s shooting near a synagogue located in the eastern German city of Halle.

    “Our forces have detained one person. We remain alert, however. We have deployed forces in and around Halle and are trying to stabilise the situation until we have all the relevant information, the Halle police tweeted, adding that several shots were fired during the incident.

    The police urged locals to stay in their homes, giving no other information on the incident.

    The railway station in Halle was closed down as a precautionary measure amid the ongoing police operation.

    How the Shooting Reportedly Took Place

    CNN cited Halle police press officer Thomas Mueller as saying that the shooting took place in the vicinity of Humboldtstrasse, the same street as the synagogue, and that two people had been injured in the incident.

    An unnamed eyewitness was quoted by CNN as saying that they heard several shots around 12:15 p.m. local time (6:15 a.m. ET) on Wednesday.

    They added that shortly after, a car was seen driving away at high speed in the direction of the nearby street of Schillerstrasse.

    The perpetrators, who are thought to have fired several shots with a submachine gun, are said to be currently on the run and heading in the direction of Leipzig, Bild reports.

    Police officers cross a wall at a crime scene in Halle, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
    © AP Photo / Sebastian Willnow
    Police officers cross a wall at a crime scene in Halle, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019

    A separate person told the German TV channel n-tv that he had been in a local kebab shop when he saw a man with a helmet and military jacket allegedly firing shots into the shop.

    The shots were also reported in Landsberg located about 15 miles (24 kiliometres) from Halle. It remains unclear if the incident is related to the Halle shooting.

    Government spokesman Steffen Seibert has, meanwhile, expressed hope that “the police will be able to arrest the perpetrator or the perpetrators as quickly as possible and that no other person will be endangered".

    He also underscored the importance of the local population following the instructions of the police.

    The Halle Shooting Comes Amid Yom Kippur Celebrations

    The attack coincided with Yom Kippur, the main Jewish holiday which this year is celebrated on 8-9 October.

    Also known as Day of Atonement, Yom Kippur is respected by a majority of Jews, even non-religious ones, who traditionally observe the day with an approximate 25-hour period of fasting and intensive prayer, often spending most of the day in synagogue services.

    Related:

    At Least 1 Killed, 3 Injured in Shooting at Nightclub in Germany's Konstanz
    German Police Knew Attacker in Shooting at Munich Train Station For Three Years
    Shooting, Suspected Hostage Crisis in West Germany Prompt Security Lockdown
    Tags:
    synagogue, shooting, police, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A visitor and a cosplayer at the IgroMir 2019 exhibition and the Comic Con Russia 2019 festival at the International Crocus Expo Exhibition Centre in Moscow.
    Fear and Horror in Moscow: The Brightest Moments of Comic Con Russia Festival
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse