Register
18:17 GMT +309 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Family and relatives of French Jew Yoav Hattab, a victim of the attack on kosher grocery store in Paris, gather around a symbolic coffin for his funeral procession in the city of Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2015. Israel geared up on Tuesday for the solemn funerals of four Jewish victims of a Paris terror attack on a kosher supermarket amid rising concerns over increased anti-Semitism in Europe. Hattab will be buried in Jerusalem along with other victims of the attack.

    Knifings, Bombings, and Gun Attacks: Recent Violent Attacks Against European Jews

    © AP Photo / Oded Balilty
    Europe
    Get short URL
    340
    Subscribe

    At least two people were killed and several others injured Wednesday in a gun and grenade attack in Halle, Germany near a synagogue on the Jewish religious holiday of Yom Kippur. Wednesday’s incident was not the first, and Jewish communities across Europe have been subjected to violent gun, bomb and stabbing attacks in recent years.

    • On October 9, 2019, two people were killed outside a synagogue in Halle, central Germany, with perpetrators armed with guns firing multiple shots and lobbing at least one grenade into a Jewish cemetery. At least one suspect has been detained, with police increasing their presence in the area and closing a local train station in search of others.
    • A Jewish vendor and his son were stabbed by an Egyptian national at the Albert Cuyp street market in Amsterdam, the Netherlands on March 20, 2019. Both men received non-fatal injuries, and the suspect was arrested. The father later told media he was happy to be alive, and that he believed the attacker was determined to kill him and his son.
    • In December 2017, Sweden was rocked by a series of attacks against Jewish venues, including a December 9 firebombing attack on a synagogue in Gothenburg. No one was hurt in the incident, with three men, including two refugees and one rejected asylum seeker, handed out prison sentences ranging from 15 months to two years.
    Police arrive after a synagogue was attacked in a failed arson attempt in Gothenburg, Sweden, late December 9, 2017
    © AFP 2019 / ADAM IHSE
    Police arrive after a synagogue was attacked in a failed arson attempt in Gothenburg, Sweden, late December 9, 2017
    • On August 19, 2016, a rabbi in Strasbourg, France was stabbed by a man shouting “Allahu Akbar,” receiving non-life threatening injuries, and the attacker, known to have carried out a separate attack on a member of the local Jewish community in 2010, arrested and charged.
    • A 15-year-old Turkish national teen was arrested in Marseille, France in January 2016 after stabbing and attempting to decapitate his teacher, who happened to be Jewish. The 35-year-old victim suffered injuries to his hand and shoulder, but reportedly managed to survive by using a Torah he was carrying as a shield while kicking the assailant. The suspect later claimed that he was acting on behalf of Daesh (ISIS),* an international terrorist group which declared war on Israel, the West, Russia and other countries and attempted to established a ‘caliphate’ in Iraq and Syria. The teen was charged with terrorism.
    • The above-mentioned stabbing incident followed a similar attack in November 2015 in which three young men praising Daesh stabbed a Marseille man wearing a kippa in the arms, legs and stomach, with one of the assailants said to have worn a pro-Daesh T-shirt, and all three shouting anti-Semitic slogans during the attack.
    • On February 14, 2015, an unidentified gunman shot and killed a Jewish security guard outside the Great Synagogue in Copenhagen, Denmark, with police killing a 22-year-old also suspected of the earlier killing of one and wounding of five police officers at an art exhibition where a cartoonist known for his controversial drawings of the prophet Muhammad was present.
    Danish police guards stand at the entrence of the cultural center Krudttonden in Copenhagen, Denmark. File photo
    © AFP 2019 / SOREN BIDSTRUP
    Danish police guards stand at the entrence of the cultural center Krudttonden in Copenhagen, Denmark. File photo
    • On February 3, 2015, three French soldiers guarding the Jewish community centre in Nice, France were knifed by a terror suspect sympathetic to Daesh. Authorities later learned that the suspect had attempted to enter Turkey on his way to Syria, but was expelled and sent back to France. The lone wolf terrorist was arrested, and charged with attempted murder, later spouting his hatred for France, the French military, and Jews.
    • On January 9, 2015, a gunman voicing his allegiance to Daesh took control of a kosher shop in Porte de Vincennes, Paris, killing four people, taking hostages and threatening to kill them unless his terrorist brothers in arms were freed. Following a four-hour standoff, police stormed the shop, killing the gunman. Nine people were injured in the assault. The suspect was later confirmed to be the same man responsible for the recent killings of a police officer and a nearby civilian.
    A woman lighting a candle outside the kosher grocery where Amedy Coulibaly killed four people in a terror attack, in Paris, France.
    © AP Photo /
    A woman lighting a candle outside the kosher grocery where Amedy Coulibaly killed four people in a terror attack, in Paris, France.

    * Outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    PewDiePie Branded 'Nazi' for Pulling Donation to Jewish Anti-Hate ADL That Tried De-Platform Him
    Boris Johnson Fails to Play Traditional Jewish Horn - Video
    Opportunist Remainer Luciana Berger to Stand for Lib Dems in Seat With High Jewish Vote
    Trump Tells 1,000 Jewish Leaders He Does Not 'Want Military Conflict' With Iran - Report
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A visitor and a cosplayer at the IgroMir 2019 exhibition and the Comic Con Russia 2019 festival at the International Crocus Expo Exhibition Centre in Moscow.
    Fear and Horror in Moscow: The Brightest Moments of Comic Con Russia Festival
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse