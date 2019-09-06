Register
01:57 GMT +306 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    DOJ's FARA Use Sees 'Setback' With Acquittal of Former Obama Counsel Greg Craig

    © REUTERS/ Jeenah Moon
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A US federal court on Wednesday found Greg Craig, a prominent Washington lawyer who served as an adviser to former President Barack Obama, not guilty of hiding facts from the US Justice Department (DOJ). The first prominent Democrat indicted due to Mueller investigation, Craig’s acquittal is a “setback” for Russiagate, a journalist told Sputnik.

    “It’s a setback for the Justice Department’s attempts to use FARA to restrain foreign influence,” Daniel Lazare, a journalist and the author of three books - “The Frozen Republic,” “The Velvet Coup” and “America’s Undeclared War” - told Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear Thursday. 

    “But it’s especially a setback for Robert Mueller. Mueller needed, was desperate for a scalp to hang on his belt, and Greg Craig was going to be one of those scalps. But it was a very flimsy prosecution from the start, and now it’s gone awry.”

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/greg-craig-acquitted

    While the investigation of Craig picked up in September 2018 due to his connections with Paul Manafort, a former political consultant who worked in Ukraine and was later found guilty of some financial crimes and pleaded guilty to others, all connected to his payment for that work, Craig was only indicted in April. The DOJ brought against him two counts of making false and misleading statements, one to former special counsel Robert Mueller and the other to the Department of Justice’s Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) unit. The latter charge was dismissed in August, well before his trial.

    The charges stem from the 2011 trial of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, who was jailed after she was found guilty of abuse of power in 2009, when she ordered Ukrainian state gas company Naftogaz to sign a contract with Gazprom, the Russian majority-state-owned natural gas company. Craig’s law firm, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, was contracted for $4 million by the Ukrainian government to produce an independent report on whether the trial met Western standards of justice.

    Skadden’s report found problems with the trial of Tymoshenko, enough so that he reportedly viewed his position as contrary to Kiev’s. However, he feared his report would be whitewashed by the Western press, and so reached out to New York Times journalist David Sanger to try and set the record straight by giving him an advance copy. The DOJ claimed Craig misled the FARA unit about the nature of his arrangement with Kiev, as well as his contacts with Sanger.

    The jury’s deliberations lasted barely four hours and saw Craig acquitted of his remaining charge.

    “There’s no indication that the Skadden report on the Tymoshenko trial was anything more than an honest assessment,” Lazare told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou Thursday. “I knew there was evidence both for and against her at the time, and Skadden found that there was substantial evidence as to her guilt - although the trial was far from flawless - and from what I know, that seems to be a fairly accurate assessment of that case. So I don’t think Skadden shaved the truth. I think they probably gave what they thought was an honest report.”

    “The problem, really, is FARA itself,” Lazare said, noting the unfair trial and detention of Russian national Maria Butina under a similar technicality to that of which Craig was accused. “The idea, the definition of a ‘foreign agent’ is just so vague, so unclear. Washington is filled with thousands of people doing business for various governments here and there. And that was long seen as an American strength. Washington was a wide-open place, and people could come there and speak their mind and do their business.”

    Related:

    Journalist: Silence on RT’s Forced FARA Registration ‘Embodies Media Hypocrisy’
    US Officials Investigating Obama Admin. Lawyer for FARA Violations
    Guaido Hires US Lobbyists, Including Ex-World Bank Official - FARA Filing
    Tags:
    aquittal, Ukraine, Mueller Investigation, Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), greg craig, Loud and Clear, trial, Yulia Tymoshenko
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Indispensible Support: Evolution of Brassiere Throughout the Years
    From Dorian to Daniels
    From Dorian to Daniels
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse