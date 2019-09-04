Former Obama Counsel Greg Craig Found Not Guilty of Lying to DoJ About Work on Ukraine's Behalf

Greg Craig, a former White House counsel during the Obama administration, was found not guilty on Wednesday of willfully hiding material facts from the Justice Department regarding activities on behalf of Ukraine.

Jury deliberations began early Wednesday after closing arguments were made following the more than two-week-long trial. Craig was facing a maximum of five years in prison had he been found guilty.

A two-count indictment against Craig was brought forth in early May 2019. Charges against the 74-year-old lawyer included false statement scheme and false and misleading statements. The charge of making false and misleading statements to the Justice Department's Foreign Agents Registration Act unit was dismissed by Judge Amy Berman Jackson in early August.

Craig landed in hot water with Justice Department officials as a result of a 2012 report regarding the prosecution of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko that his former law firm, Skadden, Arps, Slate Meagher & Flom, had produced for the government of Ukraine in exchange for the sum of $4 million.