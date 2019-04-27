Register
02:55 GMT +327 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This courtroom sketch depicts Maria Butina, in orange suit, a 29-year-old gun-rights activist suspected of being a covert Russian agent, listening to her attorney Robert Driscoll, standing, as he speaks to Judge Deborah Robinson, left, during a hearing in federal court in Washington, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Assistant U.S. Attorney Erik Kenerson, bottom left, and co-defense attorney's Alfred Carry, right, listen. Prosecutors say Butina was likely in contact with Kremlin operatives while living in the United States. And prosecutors also are accusing her of using sex and deception to forge influential connections

    Butina Case Creates ‘Pretty Dangerous Situation’ for All Foreign Nationals

    © AP Photo / Dana Verkouteren
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On Friday, 30-year-old Russian national Maria Butina was sentenced in a US federal court to 18 months in prison for conspiring to act as a "foreign agent.” However, even though the government agreed with Butina’s case, it twisted her sentencing in such a way as to nullify her plea deal and give her more time behind bars.

    Judge Tanya Chutkan gave Butina 18 months in a US prison for actions she said were "sophisticated and penetrated deep into political organizations," threatening US national security. In practice, this means that Butina will serve another nine months, having been imprisoned since her July arrest.

    Russian activist Mariia Butina was arrested Sunday, July 15 by the FBI on charges of being an unregistered agent.
    Facebook / Maria Butina
    Russian Diplomats Visit Butina in US Prison, Demand Humane Treatment Amid Isolation

    The former American University grad student pleaded guilty last month to one count of conspiring to act as an unregistered foreign agent as part of a plea deal negotiated late last year. She sought immediate deportation to Russia following her sentencing, but the Daily Beast reported that won't happen until her prison sentence is completed.

    "She looked shocked the whole time," Sputnik News analyst Nicole Roussell told Radio Sputnik's Loud and Clear Friday, noting that most people, including Butina's attorneys, expected her to be sentenced to time served and be expelled. "She's served nine months, and a lot of that has been in solitary confinement. This is for someone who — as the judge noted — never had any [prior convictions], is clearly hard-working, intelligent, had 24 letters of character and recommendation on her record. The judge noted a ton of positive stuff about her during the sentencing hearing, so it was definitely a little bit of a shock to see that [the judge] went entirely with the side of the prosecution and gave the full 18 months, meaning she has nine more in prison."

    ​Butina spoke before the court Friday, saying, "My parents discovered my arrest on the morning news they watch in their rural house in a Siberian village," she said. "I love them dearly, but I harmed them morally and financially. They are suffering from all of that. I destroyed my own life as well. I came to the United States not under any orders, but with hope, and now nothing remains but penitence."

    In this photo taken on Sunday, April 21, 2013, Maria Butina, leader of a pro-gun organization in Russia, speaks to a crowd during a rally in support of legalizing the possession of handguns in Moscow, Russia
    © AP Photo /
    US Forced Butina to Admit Charges, Creating Intolerable Conditions - Moscow

    Butina's charge stems from her political lobbying work with the National Rifle Association — work the government says required her to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), an obscure measure dating to the 1930s that's been revived in recent years in the interests of prosecuting foreign nationals and repressing alternative news sources. Sputnik, as well as RT, Xinhua and CGTN, have all been required to register under FARA due to their associations with the governments of other countries.

    However, Butina isn't associated with the Russian government and didn't act on its behalf. She noted in a February interview that she never attempted to conceal her actions because she didn't believe she was doing anything wrong.

    "Anyone who thinks that someone who wasn't Russian would be in this situation is fooling themselves," Butina's lawyer, Robert Driscoll, told Roussell Friday.

    Roussell recalled Judge Chutkan saying to Butina in the courtroom: "No doubt you have suffered greatly due to the national atmosphere, including salacious details proven to be untrue."

    "So she noted these things, and yet, went ahead and just agreed" with the prosecution, ignoring that those "salacious details" had been given to reporters by the prosecution, the most notorious of which was that she'd traded sex for information and political connections, Roussell said. Becker noted that such a charge would never be levied against a male suspect.

    Maria Butina appears in a police booking photograph released by the Alexandria Sheriff's Office
    © REUTERS/ Alexandria Sheriff's Office
    Maria Butina appears in a police booking photograph released by the Alexandria Sheriff's Office

    "I think it would apply very broadly to very large numbers of people," Driscoll told reporters Friday. "The government's theory that you act as an agent whenever you do anything for a foreign official — I think that is an extremely broad interpretation that can apply not only to people like Maria, but to other people. I think it's something that should be looked at. I think anyone who is a foreign national in this country should be exceedingly concerned by the government's position in this case and what they did here."

    Mariia Butina as seen in a 2014 photo shoot for Russia's GQ magazine.
    © GQ Russia / YouTube
    Headlyin’: US Media Convicts Mariia Butina of Spying Charges She Never Faced

    "This is a little bit different than some of the cases we've seen," Roussell told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. "When some of these FARA regulations started to be prosecuted, what, two years ago, we were all a little bit shocked — very shocked, actually — because this was a statute that had not really ever been regulated, hadn't really been criminally prosecuted. But even when they started to prosecute those FARA charges, it was for people who… there was a real case against them, even if it was something that was clearly politically motivated."

    "In this case, she never lied; she never stole documents; she never funnelled money to the NRA; she cooperated; she was an extroverted student interested in political discourse," Roussell noted.

    "The irony of this case is, the government believed her," Roussell said.

    "When we look at the record, when we look at what was said, she wasn't a spy. She was not an agent of the Russian government, in the sense of ‘secret agent.' She was more of an agent in the sense of a principal agent," Driscoll said, noting that "if I buy you some opera tickets, I'm your agent."

    This courtroom sketch depicts Maria Butina, in orange suit, a 29-year-old gun-rights activist suspected of being a covert Russian agent, listening to her attorney Robert Driscoll, standing, as he speaks to Judge Deborah Robinson, left, during a hearing in federal court in Washington, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Assistant U.S. Attorney Erik Kenerson, bottom left, and co-defense attorney's Alfred Carry, right, listen. Prosecutors say Butina was likely in contact with Kremlin operatives while living in the United States. And prosecutors also are accusing her of using sex and deception to forge influential connections
    © AP Photo / Dana Verkouteren
    'Russia Never Uses People as Pawns in Diplomatic Game' - Kremlin on Potential Butina-Whelan Exchange

    "When we entered into the plea agreement, the understanding was that if she cooperated she would get a downward departure motion, but the government's decision not to try to apply guideline, and then jack up a base offense level, essentially took away the departure motion with their left hand while offering it with their right," Driscoll said. "So, the substantive effect of the departure motion was probably nil."

    In other words, while promising Butina it would decrease the amount of time she would be sentenced to serve, the federal government chose to charge her with a more serious crime, increasing the amount of time she could possibly serve and then applying the deal from there, resulting in more time in prison for Butina than before.

    Roussell said the precedent set by the case has "far-reaching implications."

    "Maria could not have been prosecuted under civil FARA, which is the one that everyone knows about through [Paul] Manafort and other cases, because she had no knowledge of the statute," Driscoll explained to Roussell. "In order to be criminally prosecuted under FARA, you need to have a willful violation."

    Russian activist Mariia Butina was arrested Sunday, July 15 by the FBI on charges of being an unregistered agent.
    Facebook / Maria Butina
    Butina's Health Deteriorated as She Held in Isolation for 67 Days – Embassy

    "So, because of her lack of knowledge, she ended up being charged with a more serious crime under the foreign agent statute. I think it's an area that's ripe for reform. If you take it seriously and literally, the government's position in this case, and applied it to other circumstances, you really end up in a pretty dangerous situation. Not only for foreign nationals here, but I think for Americans abroad doing similar activities, I think would not be thrilled with this," Driscoll explained.

    Butina's lawyer also noted that, while Judge Chutkan invoked special counsel Robert Mueller's Russiagate investigation, his client was wholly unconnected to any events described in that report.

    "She had nothing to do with the Mueller investigation. The Mueller team was aware of Maria, they were aware of this case, they interviewed her as part of her cooperation, and obviously she didn't appear anywhere in the Mueller report. I found it curious that that was mentioned, that what she did was during the time of Russian election interference, it was alleged by the judge, when in fact, had she been involved in any of that, I would imagine that special counsel Mueller would have mentioned it somewhere in his 400 pages if she had anything to do with it," Driscoll said. "But he did not."

    Related:

    Priest Says Not Allowed to Visit Butina in US Jail Ahead of Sentencing Hearing
    US Prosecutors Seek 18-Month Jail Term for Russian National Butina
    Butina Mulls Pursuing Teaching Career, Spends Jail Time Reading Books - Priest
    Tags:
    sexism, Russophobia, Russiagate, plea deal, Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA), precedent, sentencing, Loud and Clear, US District Court, Robert Driscoll, Nicole Roussell, Maria Butina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse