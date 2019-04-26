US Court Sentences Russian National Butina to 18 Months in Prison

Judge Tanya Chutkan read out Butina's sentence after a hearing at the US District Court for the District of Columbia on Friday.
Chutkan said Butina's actions threatened US national security, with the Russian national to be deported to Russia immediately after serving out her 18-month sentence.
Butina reportedly told the court that she was "deeply sorry" for failing to register as a foreign agent, and that she regretted that her actions had harmed Russian-US bilateral relations. Butina maintained that she acted alone. Prior to sentencing, the prosecutor urged the court to show leniency in sentencing due to Butina's guilty plea and her cooperation with authorities during the proceedings.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has called Butina's arrest and indictment unjustified, because she was not charged with any actual mission on behalf of the Russian government. The Russian foreign ministry has accused US authorities of pressuring Butina into giving a false confession to the charges against her, citing intolerable detention conditions, including long periods in solitary confinement, and threats of a long prison term.
