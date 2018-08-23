Moscow Demands US to Close Politically Motivated Case Against Butina

"We again demand to provide all required assistance to Maria Butina and close the politically motivated criminal case. We hope the international community will pay attention to US law enforcement actions humiliating the Russian's human dignity," Zakharova said.

According to Zakharova, the situation with the Russian citizen Butina, arrested in the US on July 15, against whom the accusations of acting as an "agent of a foreign government" were raised, is causing growing concern.

"Only after the efforts made by our diplomats, including a tough demarche to the State Department and the US Embassy in Moscow, did the searches with stripping stop, personal checks. The conditions of detention were also slightly improved: Butin was transferred to a solitary cell with windows, where the necessary temperature is maintained, which meets the requirements. The prison administration promised in the near future to allow calls to relatives. For our part, we will continue to work to protect the rights and legitimate interests of Butina," the diplomat emphasized.

Russian Human Rights Commissioner on Butina's Detention: All Signs of Cruel, Inhuman Treatement

On August 17, Butina was transferred to another prison without any prior notification and placed in solitary confinement, which is intended for dangerous recidivists.

Before that, she was forcibly forced to go through the humiliating procedures of personal search, guards took away all things, including clothes, food and personal hygiene items, kept her in the quarantine cell for 12 hours without food.

At the same time, any requests of the Russian woman for urgent medical aid were ignored, which affected her health deterioration.