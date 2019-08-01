Register
02:13 GMT +301 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo taken on Sunday, April 21, 2013, Maria Butina, leader of a pro-gun organization in Russia, speaks to a crowd during a rally in support of legalizing the possession of handguns in Moscow, Russia

    FBI Withholding Exculpatory Evidence About Butina Part of Agency’s ‘Cultivated’ Practice

    © AP Photo /
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110

    An FBI informant assigned to spy on Russian national Maria Butina had a change of heart last week, telling Butina’s lawyer about the spying and that he’d told the FBI Butina wasn’t a Russian agent. However, the bureau never provided that evidence during the trial, which it was legally obliged to do.

    Patrick Byrne, the CEO of Overstock.com, told lawyer Robert Driscoll, who represented the 30-year-old Russian national during her trial this past winter for failing to register with the US government as a foreign agent, that he’d been assigned by the FBI to initiate a romantic relationship with Butina. However, during the course of his spying on her, he decided she wasn’t up to anything suspicious, a judgment he relayed to his FBI handlers.

    Driscoll says he never received that evidence, and wrote a letter of protestation to US Justice Department bigwigs last week alleging malpractice.

    Driscoll wrote that Byrne had told him that “some of the details he provided the government regarding Maria in response was exculpatory - that is, he reported to the government that Maria’s behavior and interaction with him was inconsistent with her being a foreign agent and more likely an idealist and age-appropriate peace activist.”

    Driscoll protested to Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz and US Attorney John Durham that when asked, federal prosecutors had “denied the existence of any such Brady material.” According to the US Supreme Court’s ruling in Brady v. Maryland, prosecutors are legally obliged to provide the defense with evidence favorable to the defendant.

    Butina was subsequently convicted after pleading guilty to conspiracy as part of a plea deal and  will be sitting in prison until October, after which she’ll be deported back to Russia. The Russian government has maintained her innocence and protested both the conditions of her detention and her trial.

    Colleen Rowley, a former FBI special agent who in 2002 was named Time Magazine person of the year along with two other whistleblowers, told Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear Wednesday that hiding exculpatory evidence was a practice as old as the FBI itself.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/new-information-emerges-in-u-s-governmen

    Rowley said the FBI has “cultivated certain practices” since it was led by J. Edgar Hoover, who died in 1972, “that have led to debacles that have become public,” such as its use of mob boss Whitey Bulger as an informant against a rival crime family at the expense of the bureau largely overlooking Bulger’s own criminal operations.

    “In theory, you don’t want to have an informant who is more able to coerce someone into committing a crime,” Rowley told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. “This case has a little touch of that,” she said, because Bryne was 57 and Butina in her 20s. “And using sex, of course, this guy didn’t just develop the relationship, he was told to institute a romantic sex relationship. So a lot of people would say that that’s going to overpower the will, and you can get - you know, a powerful person can kind of entrap people into saying things, etc.”

    The irony is that throughout Butina’s trial, it was she who was slandered by the media and the prosecution as a honeypot who traded sex for political connections, when it was Byrne, at the behest of the FBI, who actually initiated the relationship with her in the interest of extracting useful information.

    “The other practice that goes back to Hoover is that the FBI was never required to have any tape recording or video evidence - even of confessions. And this is great for a zealous prosecutors and for the investigation because, in this case, this informant who told the FBI, ‘Oh, you know what, she’s not really a spy, she’s just a graduate student seeking - you know, she’s trying to lobby for gun rights or whatever,’ whatever he told them, we don’t even know if that was transferred into written form.”

    “It’s possible, if you had an agent with some integrity, they would’ve included that in their report. But it’s also possible, because nothing is tape-recorded and there’s no accountability, really, there’s no way of ever showing this, that an agent will not write things up in a way that helps the prosecution. And if something is exculpatory - for instance, in an interview - you know what? It may not get into the written transcription that the agent would do.”

    Rowley said that even with “Brady material,” the FBI will often argue they “have less broad discovery than most state judicial authorities, because in the federal system, it has to be relevant. So, many times they will say that how a case got initiated is not relevant to what we later are able to prove and get evidence of.”

    “They construe their responsibility to provide Brady material … in as narrow a fashion as they can, and unless the other side finds out about it, nobody is the wiser,” Rowley said.

    Related:

    Maria Butina Speaks to Press for First Time Since Detention in US (VIDEO)
    Moscow Rules Out Exchange of US Citizen Whelan for Russia's Butina - Ryabkov
    Russia’s Butina Serving Sentence in Florida Prison ‘In Good Spirits’ - Priest
    Tags:
    Robert Driscoll, FBI, withhold, favorability, evidence, Colleen Rowley, Loud and Clear, Maria Butina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un hugging former NBA star Dennis Rodman during a dinner in Pyongyang on 28 February 2013.
    Friendship in Politics: Myth or Reality?
    Mum's the Mueller
    Mum’s the Mueller
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse