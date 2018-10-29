Radio Sputnik’s Partner Sues US Justice Dept Over Demand to Register Under FARA

"I am not an agent. So, if I am not an agent why would I have to sign [under FARA]," he said. "So, the basis of the lawsuit is that I am not an agent, I do not meet any of the requirements to be an agent, and therefore, we feel we don’t have to sign."
READ MORE: Sputnik Shares Experience With Journalists From 34 Countries
Under the FARA legislation, the entities in question must provide details about their operations to the Justice Department.
Sputnik is one of the largest international media companies offering country-specific and regional multimedia websites in 32 languages, analog and digital radio broadcasting in Russian, English and French in 130 cities and online.
Sputnik newsfeeds deliver 24/7 content to leading international media around the world in English, Arabic, Spanish and Chinese. Sputnik websites get more than 50 million visitors. Twenty-two bureaus around the world, from Tokyo to Montevideo, employ more than 1,000 people from dozens of countries. Sputnik is part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group with its headquarters in Moscow.
All comments
Show new comments (0)