Radio Sputnik’s Partner Sues US Justice Dept Over Demand to Register Under FARA

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The partner of Radio Sputnik in the United States, RM Broadcasting LLC, is filing a lawsuit against the Justice Department (DOJ) over the agency’s request that it register as a foreign agent, Owner of RM Broadcasting LLC Arnold Ferolito told Sputnik on Monday.

"I am not an agent. So, if I am not an agent why would I have to sign [under FARA]," he said. "So, the basis of the lawsuit is that I am not an agent, I do not meet any of the requirements to be an agent, and therefore, we feel we don’t have to sign."

Sputnik has faced restrictions in its work in the United States. In February, RIA Global LLC, which produces content for the Sputnik news agency, was ordered to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). Sputnik Radio's partner Reston Translator had to do the same in November.

Under the FARA legislation, the entities in question must provide details about their operations to the Justice Department.

