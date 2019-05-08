BRI 2.0: A Sustainable Vision for the Future

We have just completed a successful Belt and Road Forum that has seen the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which the Belt and Road Forum is centred around, reaching a higher level of development.

On the final day, leaders of 37 countries joined Chinese President Xi Jinping in signing a joint communique promising to work together as the BRI enters its next phase. This is a considerable step up from the inaugural forum in 2017, where 29 nations made such a pledge.

Key takeaways of the joint communique included calling for high-quality projects, urging investment in connectivity for developed nations, and ensuring that cooperation will be open, clean and green. This signals great intention for a mature and sustainable approach to infrastructure development and a demonstration of how we have progressed to 'BRI 2.0'.

Christine Lagarde said in her speech at the Belt and Road Forum, where she described the Belt and Road Initiative as a new phase of 'BRI 2.0', that: "The BRI is clearly having an impact. From stimulating infrastructure investment to developing new global supply chains, some of the promises of BRI are being realised."

A Broad Market

The Belt and Road Initiative has a grand vision and will be widely beneficial for the entire world. By connecting more than 65 countries across Europe, Asia and Africa – the BRI will cover 63 per cent of the world's population and 29 per cent of global GDP, and ultimately make it easier for goods and services to reach the growing middle classes whose disposable income is increasing.

The initiative is doing a great deal for global trade at a time of suppressed growth. Over the past six years, the total trade volume between China and the other participating countries has surpassed $6 trillion and 82 industrial parks have been established, creating nearly 300,000 local jobs.

Other significant results include Chinese enterprises investing over $90 billion in BRI countries between 2013 and 2018, with average annual growth of 5.2 percent. BRI countries invested over $40 billion in China over the same period.

BRI for the UAE

For the UAE, the Belt and Road Initiative is the centrepiece of our highly-valued bilateral relationship with China. This strategic relationship between our countries and our leaders covers bilateral agreements across many areas including: energy, business cooperation, economic, cultural, and political.

Attendance at the Belt and Road Forum by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, is a reflection of the strong relationship that has developed between the UAE and China. The relationship built between the wise leadership of the UAE and President Xi Jinping has progressed greatly since the visit of the Chinese President to the UAE in July of 2018, where a 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' was announced.

From the UAE perspective, the Belt and Road Initiative complements our worldview well, and our country shares the same beliefs in prosperity and economic sharing, in line with Chinese values. These values so clearly shine through the Belt and Road Initiative.

An Example of Cooperation

The UAE-China relationship and its successes provides a fine example of cooperation between China and countries in the Belt and Road Initiative. On the face of it, our two countries are quite different in almost every way — from the respective sizes of our countries, economy, culture, you name it. However, each country approaches each other as an equal and with mutual respect under the umbrella of the Belt and Road Initiative, with a business-focused approach.

In much the same regard, the Belt and Road Initiative is a great leveller for all who join. This programme's focus on infrastructure will improve life in developing nations and boost the global economy. I believe that the Belt and Road initiative has proven to be extremely positive already for all countries involved.

There are numerous projects underway all around the world, with countless others in the planning and execution stage. The total value of projects in the scheme stands at US$3.67 trillion, spanning countries in Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania and South America.

A Positive Model

The Belt and Road Initiative offers a positive model for international cooperation based upon a broad, principles-based approach. It is an idea and a platform instead of a treaty-based organisation. There are no restrictive treaties and standards set are reasonable. This works well for developing countries by offering a platform that is friendly, cooperative and without restrictive terms and conditions.

The BRI has a fresh and flexible approach, breathing new life and vitality into the global economy. This is underpinned by inclusiveness, collectivism and sharing which have bestowed the initiative with great practical significance.

This article was originally published in China Daily. The author is ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to China, H.E Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri. Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.