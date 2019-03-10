Register
03:21 GMT +310 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Journalist take pictures outside the venue of a summit at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, Monday, May 15, 2017

    US National Security Official Urges Italy Not to Support China’s ‘Belt and Road’

    © AP Photo / Thomas Peter/Pool
    Europe
    Get short URL
    316

    A spokesman for the US White House’s national security adviser said on Saturday that the Italian government should not support China's ‘Belt and Road’ infrastructure initiative, calling it a “vanity project.”

    "Italy is a major global economy and great investment destination. No need for the Italian government to lend legitimacy to China's infrastructure vanity project," said US spokesman Garrett Marquis on Twitter.

    The tweet came after Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte remarked in March that he was considering signing an accord with Chinese President Xi Jinping despite reports that the administration of US President Donald Trump was concerned at the prospect of Italy joining the venture.

    A planned visit by Xi to Italy March 22-24 was noted by Conte, who pointed out that Rome and Beijing would seek a framework deal during the state visit.

    Earlier, US spokesperson Marquis warned Rome that the project would unlikely “bring any sustained economic benefits to the Italian people” and that it “may end up harming Italy’s global reputation in the long run.” 

    READ MORE: Tonga Becomes Latest Pacific Nation to Join China’s ‘Belt and Road’

    The White House public relations official called on “all allies and partners, including Italy, to exert pressure on China to bring its global investment efforts in line with accepted international standards and advanced practices.”

    The Belt and Road Initiative, also known as the One Belt, One Road project, was first announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013 and remains one Xi’s most ambitious foreign policy and economic plans.

    The inculcation of One Belt, One Road is to strengthen cooperation between Eurasian countries and accelerate economic growth in the region. The project also seeks to promote investment in projects that would link dozens of countries across Africa, Asia and Europe through the creation of infrastructure networks similar in purpose to the ancient Silk Road trading routes.

    Related:

    RUSI Brexit Report Attacks China's Rise, Belt and Road Without Citing Evidence
    Germany Plans China-EU Summit in 2020 Presidency to Discuss Trade, Belt and Road
    Tonga Becomes Latest Pacific Nation to Join China’s ‘Belt and Road’
    Top Asian, Eurasian Development Banks Team Up to Finance Belt and Road Projects
    US Seeking to Ruin Syria's Future as China's Belt and Road Partner – Lawyer
    Tags:
    Belt and Road Initiative, official, White House, Italy, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Future is Now: How Soviet People Envisioned the World Today
    The Future is Now: How Soviet People Envisioned the World Today
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse