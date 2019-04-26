China's Xi Says Belt and Road 'Not an Exclusive Club' - Report

China's President Xi Jinping said on Friday the aim of his Belt and Road initiative is to advance win-win cooperation among countries and build a new platform for international trade, while also creating development opportunities for China, Reuters report says.

In his keynote speech at a summit on the Belt and Road initiative, Xi noted that the next step for the international project was to push the initiative towards high-quality development, with a focus on green infrastructure and finance.

He noted that the Belt and Road projects need to be transparent and fiscally sustainable, which some viewed as an acknowledgement of growing concerns about debt linked to his global infrastructure initiative. A report on the debt requirements would provide direction for future financing, Xi noted, adding that there will also be "zero tolerance" for corruption in these project.

READ MORE: China Showcases Cuisine, Traditions and New Venues Ahead of Belt and Road Forum

Xi also said that the initiative "is not an exclusive club," adding that while China will continue to offer funding for projects under the Belt and Road initiative, but also welcomes other organisations' participation in financing.

The Belt and Road initiative received a certain amount of criticism, with some partner nations bemoaning the high cost of projects. China has repeatedly said it is not seeking to trap anyone with debt and only has good intentions, while Western countries have accused Beijing of useing the initiative as a means to spread Chinese influence abroad, saddling poorer countries with unsustainable debt.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW