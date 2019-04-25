China Showcases Cuisine, Traditions and New Venues Ahead of Belt and Road Forum

Before world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing to take part in the 2nd Belt and Road Forum, journalists covering the event got a glimpse of the city’s new infrastructural projects and tried local cuisine.

Around the Olympic village in China’s capital there are dozens of restaurants serving Chinese specialties – from traditional Peking duck to all sorts of seafood. The Chinese love to eat and to share their favourite dishes with guests. Even the phrase “Have you eaten?” in Chinese is regarded as an old-fashioned way of greeting someone.

The restaurant for journalists at the venue of the 2nd Belt and Road Forum offers mainly traditional Chinese cuisine. On today's menu: chicken with chestnuts, duck breasts, shrimps in sweet and sour sauce and scallops served on a shell.

For those who prefer to further immerse themselves in Chinese culture, there are numerous other activities at the Belt and Road media centre. You can place yourself next to the country’s top landmarks at the CG studio, walk around different venues in a VR presentation, or sit down and learn traditional ancient drawing techniques during a free master class.

At the media center of "Belt and Road" anyone could master the ancient Chinese painting techniques, or dive into VR worlds.

Books are also popular among both the locals and guests. Chinese publishers brought photo albums, books on the country’s politics and economy, as well as history, which are available free of charge.

Xi Jinping's book "The Governance of China" is available in Chinese, English and Arabic at the media center. Usually it doesn't take long during such events before all the copies are gone.

The organisers have also set up a series of day trips for journalists. On Thursday they showcased the newly-built Daxing Airport in the outskirts of Beijing. The facility, which is located on a 45-square-kilometre territory, will be commissioned in the summer of 2019. Within five years it will be serving up to 75 million passengers annually.

According to Zhang Ru – the chief of publicity at Daxing airport, it will put the largest cities in Northern China within 3-hour reach + link the capital with 46 "Belt and Road" cities which didn't have a direct connection to Beijing.

China’s Belt and Road initiative was first introduced in 2013 by Xi Jinping during a state visit to Kazakhstan. Its core concept is to establish and maintain trade corridors between more than 60 countries in Central Asia, Europe, and Africa. The idea is inspired by the legacy of the historic Silk Road that connected the East and the West for centuries.

The 2nd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation is considered to be the main international event in China this year.

It’s expected that the Forum will be attended by 37 world leaders and top government officials.

The opening ceremony, as well as the main part of the event, which includes 12 conferences and a series of leaders’ bilateral meetings, will be held on April the 26th.