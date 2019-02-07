Register
19:20 GMT +307 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A voter chooses his candidate next to a mural of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez during presidential elections in Caracas, Venezuela

    What's at Stake in Venezuela is the 'Concept and Essence of Democracy' – Scholar

    © AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 22

    The decision of 19 EU member states to follow Washington’s suit and support self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido undermines the bloc's authority in foreign affairs, Alejandro Fierro, a member of the Latin American Geopolitical Strategic Centre (CELAG) has told Sputnik.

    It's the very concept and the essence of democracy that is at stake in Venezuela, says Alejandro Fierro, a member of the Latin American Geopolitical Strategic Centre (CELAG).

    "It is neither about chavism, nor supporting or rejecting [Juan] Guaido, it is the question of democracy", Fierro told Sputnik Mundo. "What about more than 9 million people who came to vote on 20 May [2018]? (…) People not only expressed their opinions, they put forward an absolutely legitimate demand".

    He elaborated that the recognition of Guaido, who did not participate in the elections, contradicts the results of the vote "which should serve as an absolute mandate for all external and internal political players".

    Juan Guaido, President of Venezuela's National Assembly, holds a copy of Venezuelan constitution during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, Venezuela January 23, 2019
    © REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    Lawless 'Twitter Coup' in Venezuela Sets Deeply Dangerous Precedent, 'UN Appears Useless' – Analyst
    To date, 19 EU countries have recognised self-proclaimed interim president of Venezuela Juan Guaido, de facto denying the results of the May election that re-elected Nicolas Maduro to another term as president.

    On 4 February, the EU member states' eight-day ultimatum urging Caracas to kick off new presidential election expired.

    According to the scholar, the eight-day term put forward by European countries was "completely unprecedented", since it has only added to the ongoing political crisis.

    He stressed that "the EU does not have a common foreign policy ", adding that the recent move by European states is "undermining the bloc's authority in foreign affairs". According to Fierro, the union "cannot act as a reliable participant in any negotiations or dialogue".

    "Donald Trump specifies direction and European countries follow it. The EU and many of its member states, including Spain, are dwarves in foreign policy. When I say 'dwarves' I say this without any derogatory assessment", he said referring to the US-led invasion of Libya joined by Washington's European allies.

    A demonstrator stands near fire during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela April 24, 2017
    © REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    Oil, Neocons, Monroe Doctrine: Author Explains Origins of Trump's Venezuela Plan
    Fierro noted that the situation that is now unfolding in some European states is strikingly similar to that in the countries of the Lima Group, which use foreign issues, or "foreign ghosts," to divert public attention away from domestic problems.

    "For several years, Venezuela was used as such a 'ghost' in some countries", he remarked, saying that in the countries that recognise Juan Guaido, governments are facing serious internal problems.

    According to the scholar, the focus on Venezuela "is the way to change the subject of debate, to draw the attention of citizens to problems that may be located 7,000 or 9,000 km from their place of residence, instead of solving internal problems".

    Meanwhile, "chavism continues to remain an enormous political force voluntary supported by millions of people in the country", Fierro said.

    Supporters of Juan Guaido, self-proclaimed Interim President of Venezuela, take part in a rally, in Caracas, Venezuela
    © Sputnik / Leo Alvarez
    Mexico Worried About Possible US Military Intervention in Venezuela - FM
    He refuted the MSM claims that what is going on in Venezuela is the people's fight against the ruling class: "Anyone who lives in Venezuela can see and record this. This is indicated both by election results and street demonstrations", he remarked.

    Commenting on Washington's assumption that the Venezuelan Army may support Guaido, the scholar underscored that the country's military forces obey neither Maduro nor the government but the principles established by the Constitution.

    "Today there are a lot of speculations about the problem in the army, but I sincerely believe that, unlike the situation 20, 30 or 40 years ago, the commanders of the Venezuelan Army are loyal not to Maduro, Chavez or the government, but to the Constitution adopted in 1999", Fierro concluded.

    The president of the disempowered National Assembly Juan Guaido declared himself the country's interim president on 23 January. Earlier, on 5 January, the body, stripped of legislative power following violent protests of 2017, claimed that Maduro's second term was "illegitimate".

    The US recognised Guaido calling upon its allies and partners to follow suit. While 19 EU member states took the side of the self-proclaimed leader, Italy refused to recognise him. Russia, China, Turkey, Iran and many other states have signalled their support for Maduro, the legitimately-elected president of Venezuela.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Mexico Worried About Possible US Military Intervention in Venezuela - FM
    Washington Already Made Decision on Forceful Intervention in Venezuela - Moscow
    If Montevideo Summit Fails, Military Clash in Venezuela Possible - Uruguayan MP
    EU Acting Like US 'Lackey' on Venezuela, Maduro 'Enormously Popular' - Professor
    Trump Lashes Out at Venezuela, Russia and Iran in State of the Union
    Tags:
    Constitution, democracy, vote, military, elections, Lima Group, National Assembly, Juan Guaido, Donald Trump, Nicolas Maduro, Hugo Chavez, Italy, Europe, United States, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Academy Awards: Most Unforgettable Hosts and Moments in Oscars History
    Academy Awards: Most Unforgettable Hosts and Moments in Oscars History
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse