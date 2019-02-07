Political Observer Explains Why Italy Didn't Back Other EU States on Venezuela

Sputnik: Why has Rome refused to recognize Guaido as an interim president despite the fact that more than half of the EU nations did recognise him?
Paolo Salom: We must say that this political stance of our government is not as isolated as it could seem. Well, but we have to admit that our government is a new one and is quite a quarrelling one; and as you know, we will soon have elections in Europe and different part of this alliance in Italian is called "giallo-verde", green-yellow, because of the colours of the two main parties mainly in the alliance, the Lega and the Five Star.
READ MORE: Labour Party Split: Thornberry Breaks Ranks With Corbyn Over Maduro Support
Sputnik: Just give us a feel for the general population in Italy then, do the Italian population agree with the government's stance on this?
Paolo Salom: I think that the people who vote for this particular government they share this view. I think that from our point of view this stance is well received by these kinds of voters.
Sputnik: Why is the majority of EU countries backing Guaido? Have you got a take on that from your point of view?
I think that the majority of the EU countries are backing this self-proclaimed president because they see the situation of the Venezuelan population; and this is not a mystery, everybody knows that Venezuela, notwithstanding the huge amount of oil they have, the reserves they have, it's a poor country. People are starving and they're fleeing their country. So I think this is sort of a humanitarian backing.
Sputnik: Italy favours new elections in Venezuela, how needed is the new vote given that Maduro has already been re-elected and observers declared the vote transparent and fair. Have you got a point of view?
READ MORE: Colombian Minister Pledges Extra Measures on Caracas After Talks With Pompeo
So something has to be done. The best solution would be if the Venezuelan people choose what kind of government they want to have. So it's bad to see other countries meddling in their internal affairs, but we have to recognise that the people in Venezuela are in a bad situation and they have to find a way of their own. That would be the best thing to do.
The views expressed in this article are solely those of Paolo Salom and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.
All comments
Show new comments (0)