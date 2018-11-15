May's Plan is Biggest Betrayal by Any UK PM in History - Ex-Advisor to Ministers

British Prime Minister Theresa May has brought a deal by which the UK would be stuck in an "indefinite half-way house without any real say" Amidst the scandal UK Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab has resigned from his post over his opposition to the draft withdrawal agreed by the UK Cabinet on Wednesday.

Radio Sputnik discussed the recent developments surrounding the draft agreement with Rodney Atkinson, founder of freenations.net website, one of Britain's most successful political economists and a former advisor to ministers.

Sputnik: Brexiteers have slammed Theresa May's plan saying it is far worse than feared. Is that the case?

Rodney Atkinson: It is perhaps the biggest betrayal by any British Prime Minister in our history. It is quite extraordinary that she claims success when […] the EU itself has clearly said ‘they, the British must align their rules with the EU and the EU will retain all the controls'. UK wants a much more future relationship so that the EU retains its leverage.

© REUTERS / Parbul TV Under Pressure: May Defends Brexit Deal in House of Commons Amid Tories Revolt

In other words, they regard this as a victory over Theresa May. And it is quite extraordinary that all her so-called red lines on the Customs Union, the Single Market, Freedom of movement, ex-Fisheries policies and much else have either been abandoned or compromised.

And of course, what is worse, what she has agreed will now be the basis for the future talks about any trading relationship.

So she has not only ended up in a worse position from when she started but she has also compromised a new really satisfactory trade deal for the future.

READ MORE: UK Prime Minister May Holds Press Conference Amid Brexit Fallout (VIDEO)

Sputnik: Well, it does appear that way. Now we have recently had the news that Dominic Raab has also resigned from the Cabinet. Is he discontent really is with the question marks around the whole agreement? Is this a back stock arrangement with the European Union, holding a veto over the UK ability to exit in their effort to develop future trade agreements globally? And that's the whole crooks of why the United Kingdom wanted to Brexit in the first place. So, a lot of people are saying it is a terrible deal and all the people who wanted to remain within the European Union are saying ‘it is a worse deal than what we have at the moment'. Do you agree with those sentiments?

Rodney Atkinson: Yes, it is quite extraordinary for a government to start off with a position which is totally unacceptable for British people who voted to leave that arrangement with the European Union, and then to end up with an even weaker position as a proposal.

In other words, we are accepting free movement, and Customs Union and Single market rules, the rule of the European Court of Justice, and in a position where we cannot of our own volition decide to leave.

© Photo : PIxabay UK Stocks, Pound Nosedive Following Cabinet Resignations Over Brexit Plan

At least up till now, we have had the freedom of using Article 50 to just say ‘Alright, Brexit, we are going!' Mrs. May is now proposing to tie us into an agreement where we would not have the freedom to counter it — it is unbelievable! If anyone would be so stupid as to sign such a document and I'm pretty sure that the Parliament will not accept it for a variety of reasons.

I mean Mrs. May has acted not only treacherously about the referendum result but she has also betrayed many of the democratic principles of government. She set up a department for exiting the European Union and then effectively abolished it and took over the negotiations herself.

She has meetings with Cabinet colleagues who have no records of discussions took place, and then the Cabinet meetings claim to approve it. No specific vote, I understand, was taken and she has abandoned her red lines on the whole issue. It really is a despicable display of quasi-fascist government.

Sputnik: If what you are saying is true and I am sure like yourself I was glued to my twitter feed last night to pick up the various comments and statements that were coming out of London in Downing Street last night. There was a lot of conversation that the Cabinet was split 12 to 9…10 to 9, whatever it was there was going to be a rebellion: lots of people resigning, potentially a ‘Dominic effect'. Do you expect more resignations?

Rodney Atkinson: I am sure one of the arguments against the Prime Minister‘s deal is in Cabinet was that ‘okay, whether we agree with it or not, we know that Parliament will not agree to it.

So, it would be humiliating to put this nonsense before Parliament.' Therefore those ten or eleven or twelve, I don't know how many there were, Cabinet members who opposed it are probably thinking ‘well, perhaps we shouldn't resign yet. We will vote against it and then we post a resign after the vote in Parliament', I don't know. But it really is an extraordinary political and democratic situation.

© REUTERS / Neil Hall Germany Says Soft Brexit Serves EU, UK Interests – Minister of State for Europe

I mean we are still in… we are signed up to an indefinite period of subservience to the European Union out of which we have to ask them permission to leave.

And our farmers will be unable to produce what they could because of the common agricultural policy. Our fishermen will be unable to fish in our internationally recognized waters because of the Common Fisheries Policy.

We will still be in the Customs Union, our industry will be unable to cut import tariffs, we would be still unable to make any trade deals with, for instance with the USA, who are very willing to do so as indeed are all the Commonwealth countries.

READ MORE: PM May Warns MPs Rejecting Bespoke Brexit Deal Will Take UK Back to Square One

As far as I know, we still have not any agreement on critical industrial issues like derivatives trade and data protection and medicines recognition. The whole thing is nothing but a disgrace. And as I say remarkably it leaves us in a weaker position than we were before we started.

Sputnik: It looks to me that the country would be better off to actually have a general election and have totally new players to actually get us out of this mess. But is that likely to happen because as we have mentioned before nobody is willing to actually to initiate the general election? Will it happen in the next few days do you think?

Rodney Atkinson: I don't think the general election is necessary. An election in the Conservative Party is necessary to kill out the May clique who has brought us to this embarrassing catastrophe.

© REUTERS / Eric Vidal Barnier Warns Brexit Deal 'Not Finished', Could Be Amended By EU Member States Over Coming Days

And of course, I notice that even Mrs. May's former Chief of Staff at Downing Street Nick Timothy has been really excoriating in his views of Mrs. May and the deal.

But you got to remember that this is all being done in the name of the big business in Britain, in the whole European Union is based on […] by big business in Germany and France.

Big business in America tends to be, of course, on side of the European Union that eases their way into the Single Market. And all these people including most of the Labour party and the BBC are exactly the same forces that were appeasers of fascism in the 1930s and 1940s.

That's the position we have gotten back to and this is a disgrace for this country and for Europe to achieve that.

The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.