PM May Warns MPs Rejecting Bespoke Brexit Deal Will Take UK Back to Square One

A good Brexit, a Brexit in the national interest is possible, British Prime Minister Theresa May told UK policymakers who gathered in Parliament to hear her statement, following a long Wednesday evening of Cabinet negotiations and a Thursday morning full of ministerial resignations.

On the withdrawal agreement reached with Europe and upheld by her Cabinet, Theresa May told the Parliament on Thursday that Britain will leave the EU in "smooth and orderly way" in 2019.

Even though her statement prompted uproar of laughter in the chamber — in the light of the strenuous nature of the Brexit talks and a number of Cabinet resignations it caused — the PM continued to claim Britain has got a bespoke deal no other country enjoys with the EU.

Theresa May's speech appealed to the notion of UK's "national interest."

"The choice is clear: we can choose to leave with no deal, we can risk no Brexit at all or we can choose to unite and support the best deal that can be negotiated," the PM told the parliamentarians.

May stressed that the draft deal ended free movement, took back control of UK borders, laws and money, delivered a free trade area for goods with zero tariffs, left the common agricultural and common fisheries policy, delivered and independent defense policy while retaining the continued security cooperation and honored the integrity of Britain.

"I choose to deliver for the British people, I choose to do what is in our national interest," May stressed.

She urged the MPs to think about Britain's national interest and back the deal when it will be brought to the parliament.

"Voting against the deal would take us all back to square one. It would be mean more uncertainty, more division and a failure to deliver on the decision of the British people," May warned.

'Half-Baked Deal'

Following her statement, the floor was open for the parliamentarians, who in their majority were unhappy with the proposed deal.

The Deputy Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Member of Parliament for North Belfast, Nigel Dodds, said there was a threat for integrity of country.

Outspoken Brexiteer and critic of the draft deal, Jacob Rees-Mog MP asked the PM why he shouldn't ask for her resignation as she has broken promises on customs union and the European Court of Justice.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn accused the PM of proposing a "half-baked" Brexit deal with the European Union, which she should withdraw or face rejection in the parliament. Corbyn added that he "cannot and will not accept a false choice between this deal and no deal."

EU President Donald Tusk has confirmed the bloc would hold a special summit to seal the Brexit agreement on November 25.

After that, Theresa May will face the Parliament's review of the proposal, where she may face fierce opposition.