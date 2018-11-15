Register
21:13 GMT +315 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement at Downing street in London, Britain, March 22, 2017 following the attack in Westminster.

    UK PM Theresa May: Britain to Leave EU on March 29, 2019 (VIDEO)

    © REUTERS / Richard Pohle
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Theresa May is holding a press conference in London, after two difficult days of negotiations with her senior ministers on November 14 and a long parliament session on Thursday, where she has mulled the opposition to her Brexit draft deal.

    Uk Prime Minister Theresa May started her speech with honouring the referendum and stressing that Brexit delivers on priorities of the British people. She asked lawmakers who reached a different conclusion on the deal not to judge it harshly. May assured that she understanded that some are unhappy about the Brexit compromises, but underlined that she believed "with every fiber of my being" that her Brexit plan is right.

    "Am I going to see this through? Yes," May said. "I am going to my job of getting the best deal for Britain and I'm going to my job of getting a deal that is in the national interest."

    "I believe with every fibre of my being that the course I have set out is the right one for our country and all our people," May said.

    The Prime Minsiter reiterated her stance, voiced earlier in the House of Commons, saying that rejecting her Brexit deal would set the UK on the path of "deep and grave uncertainty".

    "If we do not move forward with that agreement, nobody can know for sure the consequences that will follow. It would be to take a path of deep and grave uncertainty, when the British people just want us to get on with it," May said.

    May noted that nobody has produced any alternative proposal for Brexit. However, she stated that the deal would secure a great future for Britain.

    "Nobody has produced any alternative proposal," May told reporters at a news conference, adding that repudiating a backstop would kill any chance of a deal with the EU.

    Speaking about the resignations, announced earlier in the day, May stated that she would make appointments to the government in due course. She also touched upon the reports about possible Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove's appointment as the Brexit Secretary, saying that he had done an excellent job at his current position. However, she did not comment on the issue further.

    On Second Referendum

    Commenting on the possibility of a second referendum on Brexit, she once again stressed that there would be no other vote. The Prime Minsiter underlined that the UK would be leaving on March 29, 2019.

    The PM's Cabinet has been rocked by a number of resignations by high-profile and junior ministers alike.

    Brexit Minister Dominic Raab sent in his resignation letter in the morning, claiming he "cannot in good conscience support the terms proposed for our deal with the EU." Among other politicians who left their posts in the light of the Brexit proposal was the Northern Ireland Minister to the Prime Minister Shailesh Vara MP, Work and Pensions Minister Esther McVey, the Vice Chairman of the British Conservative Party Raymond Chishti and Junior Brexit Minister Suella Braverman.

    This adds to a long list of resignations from the Conservative government since the snap election of 2017.

    Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

    READ MORE: A Breacher, a Novice and a Liar Walk Into a British Government…

    Bitter infighting within the Tory party over the details of UK's exit from the EU, saw hardcore Brexiteers, such as Boris Johnson, slam May's proposal, arguing it does nothing to let Britain take back control.

    In the Parliament Thursday morning, Theresa May argued that her Brexit deal would ended free movement and take back control of UK borders, laws and money.

    However, the majority of MPs, including Tory Brexiteers, argued the deal would tie the UK in the never-ending one-sided relationship with Brussels, which would badly affect Britain's economy, sovereignty and control of borders.

    READ MORE: PM May Warns MPs Rejecting Bespoke Brexit Deal Will Take UK Back to Square One

    Conservative Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg on Thursday submitted his letter of no confidence, calling for the PM's resignation. He told reporters on Thursday that Boris Johnson, David Davies or Penny Mordaunt "would be capable of leading a proper Brexit" as opposed to Theresa May.

    "It is of considerable importance that politicians stick to their commitments or do not make such commitments in the first place. Regrettably, this is not the situation," Rees-Mog said in his letter.

    A leadership challenge is triggered if 48 Conservatives letters of no confidence to the chairman of the party's so-called 1922 committee, Graham Brady. Theresa May could be toppled if 158 of her 315 lawmakers vote against her.

    Despite lack of support in the House, Theresa May is determined to take the Brexit paper to Brussels end of November, where EU leadership is expected to seal the deal. 

    The UK Parliament would be a tougher crowd to please but is set to review the deal before the end of the year. 

    Related:

    PM May Warns MPs Rejecting Bespoke Brexit Deal Will Take UK Back to Square One
    A Breacher, a Novice and a Liar Walk Into a British Government...
    'Falling Apart': Turmoil as UK Ministers Quit Gov't Protesting May's Brexit Deal
    Tags:
    press conference, Brexit, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse