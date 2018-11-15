UK PM Theresa May: Britain to Leave EU on March 29, 2019 (VIDEO)

Theresa May is holding a press conference in London, after two difficult days of negotiations with her senior ministers on November 14 and a long parliament session on Thursday, where she has mulled the opposition to her Brexit draft deal.

Uk Prime Minister Theresa May started her speech with honouring the referendum and stressing that Brexit delivers on priorities of the British people. She asked lawmakers who reached a different conclusion on the deal not to judge it harshly. May assured that she understanded that some are unhappy about the Brexit compromises, but underlined that she believed "with every fiber of my being" that her Brexit plan is right.

"Am I going to see this through? Yes," May said. "I am going to my job of getting the best deal for Britain and I'm going to my job of getting a deal that is in the national interest."

"I believe with every fibre of my being that the course I have set out is the right one for our country and all our people," May said.

The Prime Minsiter reiterated her stance, voiced earlier in the House of Commons, saying that rejecting her Brexit deal would set the UK on the path of "deep and grave uncertainty".

"If we do not move forward with that agreement, nobody can know for sure the consequences that will follow. It would be to take a path of deep and grave uncertainty, when the British people just want us to get on with it," May said.

May noted that nobody has produced any alternative proposal for Brexit. However, she stated that the deal would secure a great future for Britain.

"Nobody has produced any alternative proposal," May told reporters at a news conference, adding that repudiating a backstop would kill any chance of a deal with the EU.

Speaking about the resignations, announced earlier in the day, May stated that she would make appointments to the government in due course. She also touched upon the reports about possible Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove's appointment as the Brexit Secretary, saying that he had done an excellent job at his current position. However, she did not comment on the issue further.

On Second Referendum

Commenting on the possibility of a second referendum on Brexit, she once again stressed that there would be no other vote. The Prime Minsiter underlined that the UK would be leaving on March 29, 2019.

The PM's Cabinet has been rocked by a number of resignations by high-profile and junior ministers alike.

Brexit Minister Dominic Raab sent in his resignation letter in the morning, claiming he "cannot in good conscience support the terms proposed for our deal with the EU." Among other politicians who left their posts in the light of the Brexit proposal was the Northern Ireland Minister to the Prime Minister Shailesh Vara MP, Work and Pensions Minister Esther McVey, the Vice Chairman of the British Conservative Party Raymond Chishti and Junior Brexit Minister Suella Braverman.

This adds to a long list of resignations from the Conservative government since the snap election of 2017.

Bitter infighting within the Tory party over the details of UK's exit from the EU, saw hardcore Brexiteers, such as Boris Johnson, slam May's proposal, arguing it does nothing to let Britain take back control.

In the Parliament Thursday morning, Theresa May argued that her Brexit deal would ended free movement and take back control of UK borders, laws and money.

However, the majority of MPs, including Tory Brexiteers, argued the deal would tie the UK in the never-ending one-sided relationship with Brussels, which would badly affect Britain's economy, sovereignty and control of borders.

Conservative Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg on Thursday submitted his letter of no confidence, calling for the PM's resignation. He told reporters on Thursday that Boris Johnson, David Davies or Penny Mordaunt "would be capable of leading a proper Brexit" as opposed to Theresa May.

"It is of considerable importance that politicians stick to their commitments or do not make such commitments in the first place. Regrettably, this is not the situation," Rees-Mog said in his letter.

A leadership challenge is triggered if 48 Conservatives letters of no confidence to the chairman of the party's so-called 1922 committee, Graham Brady. Theresa May could be toppled if 158 of her 315 lawmakers vote against her.

Despite lack of support in the House, Theresa May is determined to take the Brexit paper to Brussels end of November, where EU leadership is expected to seal the deal.

The UK Parliament would be a tougher crowd to please but is set to review the deal before the end of the year.