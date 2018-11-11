UN Migration 'Pact is Carte Blanche for Illegal Migration’ – AfD Parliamentarian

The Alternative for Germany party has demanded that Berlin withdraw from the UN Migration Compact following similar decisions by the US and Austria. “Leftist dreamers and globalist elites want to secretly turn Germany from a nation-state into a settlement area,” said AfD leader Alexander Gauland.

Sputnik talked about the row in the German parliament over the UN Migration Compact with Dr Christian Blex, an AfD state parliamentarian.

Sputnik: Why do you think it's important for Germany not to ratify the pact, what's wrong with it?

Dr Christian Blex: Well, as soon as 2015, when the so-called "refugee crisis" started, Angela Merkel has repeatedly stated that she was working to turn illegal migration into legal migration and now we have this pact which is basically a carte blanche for illegal migration and its 23 objectives aim at achieving "safe, orderly and regular migration" and for me that's simply suicidal.

The pact is an invitation to the really poor of the world to storm our country and after all the signatories really commit to providing all migrants with what they call "basic services" and, on the other hand, the pact doesn't define any commitment from the immigrants at all — none!

Sputnik: At the same time, of course, there's been discontent within the Christian Democratic Union regarding the United Nations Migration pact. Why has this issue become so divisive?

Well, that's simply a joke, hundreds of victims of Merkel's open border policy, women who were raped, people who were stabbed, would surely disagree and then there are those who cannot disagree any longer because they were killed by illegal immigrants.

Sputnik: The leader of your party, Alexander Gauland, said that "globalist elites want to secretly turn Germany from a nation-state into a settlement area." Is this the case? And if the pact were, indeed, to be ratified by Germany, what kind of an impact will it have on the nation's sovereign right to determine its migration policy?

Dr Christian Blex: I think Gauland is completely right here, the secret now is out. For example, the former UN Special representative for migration, Peter Sutherland, who in 2012 openly asked for Europe to "do its best to undermine" the "homogeneity" of its member states, that's a quote. And regarding the second question, the UN already defines who is deserving protection status and by intentionally creating migrants as refugees, the United Nations seized sovereignty over national migration policies too.

That's a key point why countries like the United States, China, Japan, Canada, Australia, Austria, Poland, Italy, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Greece, Croatia, Denmark, Norway, Slovenia, Israel and South Korea won't ratify the pact, they don't want globalist hands over national sovereignty in this most important regard, and I think we're losing this sovereignty with the pact.

Sputnik: All these countries that have opted not to ratify the pact, they're basically unanimous in saying that it failed to distinguish between legal and illegal migration. Would you agree with that?

Dr Christian Blex: Yes, completely. Nowadays in Germany, we have quite the opposite; we have a law — our government wants to present key points of what they call a law for migration of professional and qualified employees. This is what we as Alternative for Germany wanted to do from the beginning, but the title of the government law is completely misleading.

It sounds fine, but remember Merkel's goal from the get-go was to turn illegal migration into legal migration and that's what the law would do. I remember a migration expert who commented on the law saying "whoever wants to stay in Germany and whoever enters Germany will stay with this law." So the forces who promote global and unfettered migration are working overtime at all levels, on the national level and the global level, and I think that's very dangerous, still many people don't have a clue what's coming.

Sputnik: Do you think that there's enough opposition to the current migration policies in Germany to change it finally?

Dr Christian Blex: We're getting stronger every time because of these wrong policies, but the main problem in Germany is simply the media, which aren't reporting in the right way, so "Bild" was a big surprise for me, that they're pressing these questions and I hope, I can only hope, that other media will also wake up and put more pressure on the government over this issue.

Dr Christian Blex: Germany will ratify this pact, I'm sure about this because of the Merkel government and the other parties, but it's only a paper. If you want to change your policies, you can change them. Next year we have elections in three important federal states in eastern Germany and there we have good chances to be the strongest party. This is my hope, that we will get stronger and stronger and we will force the government to change their policies.

Views and opinions expressed in the article are those of Dr Christian Blex and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.