Register
12:28 GMT +309 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Newly arrived migrants wait in front of the State Office for Health and Social Affairs to apply for asylum in Berlin, Germany August 11, 2015

    AfD Slams Merkel's Coalition for Trying to Secretly 'Rush' UN Migration Pact

    © REUTERS / Stefanie Loos
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The party called on the government to follow the US and Austria’s example and refuse to sign the international guidelines for tackling migration. It also slammed the country’s government for keeping quiet about the deal, which would turn Germany into “a settlement area.”

    The Bundestag, Germany's parliament, has rejected a motion brought by the Alternative for Germany party, which demanded that Berlin should not ratify the United Nations Global Compact for Migration. The decision is not binding, and the German government was free to sign the agreement, introducing guidelines for migration regulations around the world, anyway. But the vote was preceded by heated debates.

    "Millions of people from crisis-stricken regions around the world are being encouraged to get on the road. Leftist dreamers and globalist elites want to secretly turn our country from a nation state into a settlement area," AfD leader Alexander Gauland argued, as Deutsche Welle reports.

    The AfD has also faulted the German Cabinet of the Christian Democratic Union, its Bavarian sister party Christian Social Union and their coalition partners the Social Democrats, whose representative Heiko Maas heads the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for trying to rush the pact secretly. According to the party, it was backed by “mainstream” media.

    "Just a declaration of intention, hardly worth talking about, that's why it wasn't necessary to inform the public in advance," said Gauland.

    CDU Supports Pact Despite Disagreements

    This lack of communication and public discussion has been criticized by some CDU lawmakers ahead of the debates in the Bundestag.  They also complained that the agreement in its current form doesn’t distinguish between forced and labor migration.

    While Health Minister Jens Spahn, who seeks to replace Angela Merkel as the CDU's leader following her upcoming departure, demanded that the agreement should be examined carefully, Christian Democrat Marian Wendt stated earlier that he would oppose signing the global migration pact in its current form together with several colleagues. At the same time, he insisted on debates to prevent right-wing politicians from shaping the discussion with “false allegations.”

    Despite debates within the party, the CDU still supported the pact, claiming it’s in the interest of Germany. The party’s Stephan Harbarth fought the AfD criticism, saying “those who vote against this pact are acting against the national interests of Germany." The CDU insisted that the UN agreement wouldn’t encourage migration. It is to “standardize the norms around the world” to deal with the issue, reaffirming every country’s sovereignty to manage migration. Incidentally, German law would not need any changes.

    "When there is the talk of creating access to basic welfare and basic health care, then those are minimum standards that have already been implemented in Germany long ago – we have to try and make sure they are introduced in other parts of the world," he said.

    Left Slam Pact as Weak in its Core

    Criticism of both sides of these debates – the CDU and the AfD – came from the left. Die Linke slammed the right-wing party for its “sordid campaign of fear” around the pact and criticized the government for the lack of information. As for the UN pact itself, Die Linke’s Sevim Dagdelen stated that the agreement didn’t address the causes of migration, in her view, including global free trade deals and the arms industry.

    READ MORE: Austria Won't Sign Global Migration Pact, Chancellor Kurz Says

    The international deal is expected to be adopted at a dedicated Intergovernmental Conference which will be held in Morocco on December 10-11. The GCM represents the global community’s attempt to establish a common approach to dealing with international migration.

    Washington withdrew from the talks on the deal in 2017, and Vienna followed its example last Wednesday. Budapest has also criticized the deal, saying it represents a threat to national security. Last week, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Warsaw was likely to abandon the deal, too. Czech President Milos Zeman also opposed the agreement recently, while Prime Minister Andrej Babis announced his intention to reject it.

    Related:

    Czech President Slams UN Migration Pact Over Controversial Policy - Reports
    Czech Government May Ditch UN Global Migration Pact - Junior Coalition Party
    Merkel's Fellow Lawmakers Plan Demarche Against UN Migration Pact – Report
    Austria Won't Sign Global Migration Pact, Chancellor Kurz Says
    Tags:
    law, migration, UN Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, UN, Alternative for Germany (AfD), Die Linke, Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), Alexander Gauland, Hungary, United States, Austria, Berlin, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse