German Interior Minister Refuses To Fire Ex-Spy Chief Maassen

According to a deal struck on Friday between the ruling coalition parties, Maassen was said to take the role of state secretary in Germany’s interior ministry after being dismissed from the post of head of the German domestic intelligence agency, Reuters reported.
However, this decision was criticized by Andrea Nahles, leader of the Social Democrats party, who said that it was a mistake, and urged for his complete dismissal.
Seehofer told Bild newspaper on Saturday that he will not bow to demands to dismiss the former German spymaster. “I emphatically reject the accusation that he is right-wing or takes right-wing extremist positions,” Seehofer said.
Politicians from both sides of the political spectrum criticized Maassen and demanded his resignation, recalling that he was accused of having ties to the right-wing AfD party, which has a harsh stance on immigration. On Tuesday the statement from Angela Merkel and the leaders of coalition parties, including Nahles, released a statement saying that Maassen will become state secretary of the German Interior Ministry.
Chancellor Angela Merkel has said to Reuters that three party leaders want to find a solution how to proceed with the former spymaster next over this weekend.
